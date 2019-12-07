Score by quarters
Georgia 0 3 0 7 — 10
LSU 14 3 17 3 — 00
First quarter
LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 23 pass from Joe Burrow at 9:09 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 8-75-3:38. KEY PLAYS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the LSU 34. Burrow 16-yard pass to Burrow (on deflected pass) to the Georgia 47. Burrow 24 pass to Terrace Marshall on third-and-10 to the Georgia 23. TIGERS 7, BULLDOGS 0.
LSU: Terrace Marshall 7 pass from Burrow at 0:12 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-65-1:44. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 11-yard pass to Edwards-Helaire to the LSU 48. Burrow 41 pass to Marshall to the Georgia 11. TIGERS 14, BULLDOGS 0.
Second quarter
GEORGIA: Rodrigo Blankenship 39 field goal at 11:28. DRIVE: 10-53-3:44. KEY PLAYS: Brian Herrien starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the Georgia 34. Zamir White 3 run on third-and-1 extends the drive at the Georgia 37. Jake Fromm 17 pass to Demetris Robertson to the LSU 24. TIGERS 14, BULLDOGS 3.
LSU: York 41 field goal at 2:22. DRIVE: 11-57-4:22. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 19-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on third-and-four to the LSU 45. On third-and-1, Burrow keeps the drive alive with a 13-yard run to the Georgia 31. TIGERS 17, BULLDOGS 3.
Third quarter
LSU: York 28 field goal at 8:20. DRIVE: 16-77-6:40. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 13-yard run to the LSU 38. Burrow 15 pass to Edwards-Helaire to the Georgia 34. On third-and-1, Burrow 13 pass to Marshall to the Georgia 10. TIGERS 20, BULLDOGS 3.
LSU: Marshall 4 pass from Burrow at 2:18 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-80-1:59. KEY PLAY: On the first play of the drive, Burrow 71-yard pass to Jefferson to the Georgia 9. TIGERS 27, BULLDOGS 3.
LSU: Jefferson 8 pass from Burrow at 0:45 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-13-1:25. KEY PLAY: On the first play from scrimmage after Marshall's touchdown, Derek Stingley intercepts Fromm and returns it 17 yards to the Georgia 13. TIGERS 34, BULLDOGS 3.
Fourth quarter
GEORGIA: George Pickens 2 pass from Fromm at 11:41 (Blankenship kick). DRIVE: 13-75:4:04. KEY PLAYS: Holding penalty on Stingley gives Georgia a first down at the Georgia 40. Herrien 3 run on fourth-and-3 from midfield gives the Bulldogs a first down. Fromm 19 pass to Pickens to the LSU 28. Fromm 15 pass to Pickens on fourth-and-10 to the 10. TIGERS 34, BULLDOGS 10.
LSU: York 50 field goal at 7:51. DRIVE: 7-33-4:00. KEY PLAY: Edwards-Helaire 20 run to the Georgia 34. TIGERS 37, BULLDOGS 10.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 37, Georgia 10
RECORDS: LSU 13-0, Georgia 11-2
ATTENDANCE: 74,150
Sheldon Mickles