LSU point guard Tremont Waters should be able to play in Saturday’s game at Alabama, Tigers coach Will Wade said Friday.

Waters, the team’s leader in points, assists and steals, missed LSU’s last two games against Tennessee and Texas A&M with an undisclosed illness.

Wade said on his weekly radio show Wednesday night that Waters continued to make progress and would practice with the team on Thursday.

“He should be able to go,” Wade said Friday before the Tigers departed for Tuscaloosa, Alabama for Saturday’s 11 a.m. tipoff.

While he never wants to lose a player of Waters’ ability, Wade said some others were able to gain valuable experience while Waters got some needed rest,

Wade noted Waters is averaging almost 34 minutes a game in SEC play, which is second on the team behind Skylar Mays’ 35.7 minutes a game.

“We didn’t want to rest him, but we were forced to,” Wade said. “He got a little bit of rest for down the stretch, so hopefully it can be a benefit to us.”

In Waters’ absence, freshman Javonte Smart started at the point and scored 29 points and had five assists in a win over Tennessee, then had 17 points and three assists in a victory over Texas A&M.

“I thought we did some really good things without Tremont; the flow of the offense was still very, very good,” Wade said. “I thought defensively, we stayed between our man and the basket.

“Now the key is we just need to continue to do those things and add Tremont back in and doing those things at a high level, which he can do.”