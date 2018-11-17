Throughout their careers at LSU, Foster Moreau and Nick Brossette haven’t exactly been focal points of the Tigers’ offense.
On senior tribute night, LSU’s offensive coaches made sure the ball found Moreau and Brossette early and often Saturday night in their final game in Tiger Stadium.
Moreau caught a pass on four of LSU’s first five drives, ending the fifth one with his first touchdown of the season on a 13-yard grab from Joe Burrow, and Brossette closed out his home career with two rushing touchdowns in a 42-10 victory over Rice.
Moreau, who has been used as a blocker for most of the season and his four-year career, had career-highs in receptions and receiving yards with five catches for 73 yards.
Brossette, a Baton Rouge native and University High School graduate, also had a satisfying performance in his final home game. He finished the night with 69 yards and a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs on 14 carries and moved closer to a 1,000-yard rushing season.
The five catches for Moreau eclipsed his previous single-game best of four, which he had against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22. Moreau’s old career-high for receiving yards was 60 against Ole Miss in 2017.
Moreau had a 6-yard catch on LSU’s third play from scrimmage, which helped set the tone for the evening.
Moreau added a 19-yard reception on the first play of the second drive that ended with Burrow’s 38-yard TD pass to Stephen Sullivan, then had a 17-yard catch on the second play of the succeeding drive.
On the Tigers’ fifth drive, Moreau got into the end zone for the first time this season.
After playing behind All-American running backs Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice in his first three seasons with the Tigers, Brossette became LSU’s featured back this season and delivered in a big way.
He scored his first touchdown early in the second quarter and picked up another one on LSU’s first drive of the second half. The TDs were the 12th and 13th this season for Brossette, who had none in his first three years.
His 69 rushing yards gave him 861 for the season with two more games — the regular-season finale at Texas A&M next Saturday and a bowl game — to reach the 1,000-yard mark.