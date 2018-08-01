LSU's 2019 recruiting class keeps getting stronger, aided by a commitment from another high-profile Louisiana player.

Trey Palmer, out of Kentwood, announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday, according to a report from 247sports.

Palmer is the No. 23 WR in the nation and the No. 7 player in Louisiana, according to 247sports rankings.

Palmer announced earlier in July that his top five schools consisted of LSU, Mississippi State, Alabama, Arizona State and Florida.

“Once a Tiger, always a Tiger,” Palmer said in the report. “I decided about a month ago. Everything is a surprise to everyone, and I know the LSU coaches are really excited."

LSU's 2019 recruiting haul is expected to be ranked in the top 10 nationally, highlighted by the commitment from the No. 1 overall recruit in defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. out of Dunham. Southern Lab's Kardell Thomas also committed to LSU, currently the only other 5-star recruit.

Other in-state commitments include Donte Starks out of John Ehret, Tyrion Davis out of Southern Lab, and Joseph Evans out of Haynesville.

