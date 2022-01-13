LSU added more experienced depth to its secondary with the commitment of Arkansas cornerback Greg Brooks Jr., the third transfer defensive back to join the team this week.
Brooks announced his decision Thursday night on social media by posting a graphic of himself in an LSU uniform. He entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.
“Really From That Bayou This That Alligator Walk!” Brooks wrote. “I’M COMING HOME!”
Brooks, a junior from Harvey who went to West Jefferson High School, started at nickel the last three years at Arkansas. He filled an immediate need with LSU junior nickel Cordale Flott expected to turn pro. Brooks has two more years of eligibility.
Once a four-star prospect, Brooks started throughout his freshman year, playing more snaps for Arkansas that season than anyone else in his class. He then became a mainstay of the defensive backfield.
Over the last three years, Brooks started 30 games. He has recorded 112 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and eight pass breakups.
LSU’s secondary became depleted with the loss of Flott, junior All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks and sophomore cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who reportedly entered the transfer portal.
But the new coaching staff has strengthened the position by adding through the transfer portal. Brooks joined former Arkansas safety Joe Foucha and former UL cornerback Mekhi Garner, who both committed to LSU on Tuesday.
LSU has now added five transfers: Brooks, Garner, Foucha, offensive lineman Miles Frazier and long snapper Slade Roy. It can sign two more without the players counting against the freshman class.