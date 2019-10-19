Joe Burrow caught fire in Starkville, but a wardrobe malfunction that struck LSU's quarterback was what set social media ablaze.

"I can honestly say that has never happened to me before in my life," Burrow said, laughing. "Hope it doesn't happen again."

He was, of course, referring to a play early in the 4th quarter of LSU's 36-13 win over Mississippi State -- and one that didn't end in a touchdown pass.

As Burrow spun out of a sack attempt on what would be his final drive of the game, Bulldogs defensive end Chauncey Rivers managed to get a hold of the Tigers quarterback's pants. And as Burrow attempted to escape the grip, his pants did not -- leading to a brief exposure of his backside that was shown on the broadcast to a national audience. After first attempting to pull his pants back up during the play, he eventually was tackled and moved on to the next snap -- but not before the CBS feed began showing a replay from another angle that was cut off mid-clip.

"I felt it coming out. I felt it," he said during his post-game press conference, before adding: "I heard there was supposed to be a full moon here tonight in Starkville so ... I guess we'll have to see.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The play was just a minor sideshow to what was otherwise another dominating performance in an unprecedented, and possibly Heisman-worthy, season for the LSU signal-caller.

Burrow ended his night on that series, which resulted in a punt, and finished 25-32 for 327 yards and four touchdowns. The passing scores were enough to move him into first place in LSU history for single-season passing touchdowns. His total of 29 places him one score better than former LSU quarterbacks JaMarcus Russell and Matt Mauck, who needed 13 and 14 games, respectively, to log that total. Burrow set his record in just seven games.

And Burrow also revealed there were special fans in attendance to witness him rewrite that page of the LSU record books -- and also that other play.

"My grandparents were here for that one," he said, with a sheepish grin," "awesome."

