LSU’s major recruiting weekend reached a high point Monday afternoon with three commitments that helped change the tone around the direction of the 2023 class.

The day started with simultaneous announcements by four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed and three-star cornerback Ashton Stamps. Less than three hours later, four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack joined the group.

Though largely expected ahead of time, they gave the Tigers 11 commitments so far in this cycle, and nine of them are four-star recruits. With the additions, the class ranking jumped from No. 37 to No. 15 nationally by the end of the Fourth of July, according to 247Sports.

The haul marked a particularly successful weekend for defensive line coach Jamar Cain. Without any top defensive linemen in Louisiana this cycle and in his first year, Cain targeted players he began recruiting at Oklahoma. His national approach brought four of LSU’s six highest-rated prospects so far.

Before the holiday weekend, there was public unease about the first recruiting class under head coach Brian Kelly, especially as many of the top players in Louisiana committed outside the state. But the staff believed that after a month filled with official visits and camps, multiple recruits would commit this week.

The surge started July 1 with four-star Minneapolis edge rusher Jaxon Howard, the No. 96 overall player in the country and LSU’s highest-rated recruit thus far. Four-star Indianapolis edge rusher Joshua Mickens committed two days later. Then Reed and Stamps made their announcement at the same time Monday afternoon.

Reed is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman from Columbus, Georgia. He’s considered the No. 228 overall prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite, which averages rankings from the major recruiting services, but On3 named him the nation’s No. 29 player. He chose LSU over Ohio State.

“I can see myself being coached down there,” Reed told The Advocate after his official visit. “I love everything that they do down there with the players. I love the fact that Coach (Brian) Kelly is consistent with winning everywhere he's been. That plays a big part in it.”

Stamps, a 6-foot, 170-pound corner from Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, caught LSU’s attention at the summer camps last month. He visited campus multiple times and received a scholarship offer June 17.

Stamps is ranked No. 811 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He became the fourth defensive back in the class along with four-star cornerback Daylen Austin and four-star safeties Michael Daugherty and Ryan Yaites.

Pool parties with Brian Kelly, photoshoots and so much food: Inside an LSU official visit When Markee Anderson and his family walked into their rooms at the Renaissance Hotel last week, handwritten welcome signs, LSU bracelets and s…

With momentum building, Womack marked LSU’s fifth commitment of the weekend as Cain constructed the defensive front. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound prospect is ranked No. 106 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. He chose LSU over Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia and Maryland.

Womack became the 11th recruit in the 2023 class. A Baltimore native, his addition continued a national approach. Nine of the 11 commitments are from outside Louisiana, a trend expected to continue this year with most of the state’s top recruits considered out-of-state leans.

The day wasn’t spotless — LSU missed on four-star cornerback Christian Gray, who new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples coached in high school — but the staff expects more additions in the weeks ahead as LSU builds its recruiting class.