Ever since he arrived late last year, a debate about whether or not Brian Kelly fits in culturally at LSU has followed him around like a gnat. He’s a buttoned-up Boston native who spent his entire career in the Midwest until now, so people naturally wondered how he would adjust to the customs of south Louisiana.
The topic buzzed over Kelly the past eight months, starting as soon as he left Notre Dame to replace a Cajun who grew up along the bayou. His pronunciation of “family” and videos dancing with recruits only added to the discourse, and last week at Southeastern Conference media days, he had to answer something about fit at nearly every stop. Even an SEC Network graphic called him a “Southern accent expert.”
But as Baton Rouge Rotary Club president Augustin Richard III referenced Wednesday, this isn’t the first time LSU hired a football coach whose personality didn’t seem to match the area. Back in 2000, Nick Saban moved down from Michigan State and built a championship program. It didn’t matter that he had never worked in the state.
“We welcomed another coach from the Midwest that year,” Richard said.
Saban had to answer a detailed schematic question about cornerbacks from an elderly woman during his first appearance with the rotary club, an annual stop for LSU’s football coach the week before preseason practice begins. Kelly didn’t hear anything as technical, but his speech addressed the skepticism about how much he fits into Louisiana culture.
“Many people talked about me coming down from the Midwest and how coaches fit in down here in the South,” Kelly said. “Well, I can tell you that when you have such passionate fans, when you have such purposeful fans, when you have the food that you have here and the friendship and family and the love of football, how could you not fit in immediately?
“We've loved it down here and consider it home already. From that perspective, I don't care where you're from.”
The cultural debate has been fueled by Kelly’s stark contrast to his predecessors. Ed Orgeron jogged shirtless along the levee and proudly added potato salad to his mom’s gumbo. In many ways, he embodied the people and culture of south Louisiana. Even Les Miles, though his reputation was later tarnished, had an eccentric personality that matched parts of the area.
But their programs declined after winning championships as the structural foundations fractured. That’s why Kelly appealed to athletic director Scott Woodward. He offered a stable alternative with a track record of consistently winning at a high level. He focused on details and building the organization from within, in some ways reminiscent of Saban.
“I have a plan,” Kelly said. “I've used it pretty much for my entire career.”
As he outlined the plan to the rotary club, Kelly referenced three pillars. He has adjusted them after making mistakes during his 32 years as a head coach. The first is to fill the organization with people who can collaborate, communicate and holistically develop players, from their strength and conditioning to their mental health.
Secondly, he wants to create a player-led team based on accountability. Through an offseason program with a points system, Kelly hopes to establish disciplined habits. Players are now divided into groups with a captain to look after one another. They learn about nutrition and earn points for community service. Perhaps responsible behavior will then spill onto the field so no one jumps offside on fourth down.
“We were very detailed last year, but throughout my whole college career, I haven't seen it done to this close of a perspective,” junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr., who transferred from Clemson, said at SEC media days. “We do a wellness questionnaire every day that we have workouts or practice. We get vitamins every day. We check in for meals every day. We check in with your weight every day. Those may seem like a lot of things. It built trust. It built accountability.”
The third and final foundational pillar was to foster a “positive teaching environment” inside the football operations building. Kelly said he and LSU’s assistants will be “demanding, but never demeaning” when they coach players.
“You don't have to be from any particular state,” Kelly said, “but you have to have those pillars in place on a day-to-day basis.”
LSU invested in that plan, signing Kelly to a 10-year, $100 million contract that ensures he’ll have a chance to turn around the program. He may need the time. When LSU begins preseason practice Aug. 4, it has to choose a quarterback and settle on a starting offensive line. It also has to discover what it has in a secondary reconstructed through transfers.
Kelly believes none of that will matter if LSU hasn’t installed the proper culture internally. The players’ habits throughout the year determine their success during games, he said, and his personality doesn’t have to reflect the surrounding area.
As long as he wins.
“If we focus on these important principles and focus on the process of great habits and thinking the right way, then we're all going to have very good Saturdays sitting in traffic jams after the games," Kelly said. "Because we're going to have a W.”