When LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri answered the phone Saturday, I reminded him that had the world stayed on course, this day would have been the opening day of the College World Series.
Of course, Mainieri does not need to be reminded about the lost schedule, what might have been. He was keenly aware of what was supposed to be happening Saturday, June 13, but there are other reminders this time of year beyond the proverbial circle on the calendar.
We are, after all, approaching June 17. That’s his wife, Karen Mainieri’s, birthday. For Paul Mainieri, mid-June — and specifically June 17 — always will be linked to joy and triumph in Omaha, but also to sadness somewhere else. Which is why, when I called Mainieri this week with the expressed intent of speaking about Omaha, the conversation instead shifted to Toledo, Ohio.
It was 2002, and Mainieri was coaching Notre Dame. Up to that point, he’d been to the College World Series three times as a spectator. Somewhere along the line he made the commitment never to return again until he brought a team of his own there, and now he was on the brink.
That season, Notre Dame hosted and won a regional tournament, and its prize for doing so was a trip to Tallahassee to face the consensus No. 1 Florida State Seminoles in a super regional.
The Seminoles rolled to a 59-12 record entering that super regional, but Notre Dame took the opener. Florida State rallied to take the second game of the series, and when Mainieri returned to the hotel, he found Karen inconsolable.
“She had just found out that back in Toledo, Ohio, they had to put her father (Bill Fejes) into hospice care,” Mainieri remembered. “So tomorrow we’re playing a game to try to go to the College World Series, but my wife’s father is dying.”
Mainieri found a Notre Dame booster who owned a private plane, and he asked for a favor: Take Karen back to Toledo so she can see her father before he died. The booster obliged and also brought Mainieri’s four children back to South Bend, Indiana, where Mainieri’s parents were staying.
The next day, Mainieri’s Irish beat Florida State to advance Notre Dame to the College World Series for the first time in 45 years. What should have been one of the happiest moments of his life was tempered by the turmoil his family was enduring.
Fejes died on Friday, June 14. The next day, Notre Dame played and lost its first College World Series game since 1957. Sunday, Mainieri became the latest member of his family to take a private plane to Toledo, using the off day to be at Karen’s side for her father’s wake. His team was facing an elimination game the next day, and Karen told him to get back on a plane bound for Omaha.
“And the next day, I’ll never forget — June 17, 2002,” Mainieri said. “It was Karen’s birthday. She buried her father. And we beat Rice with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.”
Mainieri won’t ever forget the game-winner, or the message that followed. Brian Stavisky, Notre Dame’s big, strong, left-handed three-hole hitter, hit the shot into the teeth of a stiff wind blowing in from Rosenblatt Stadium’s right-field fences. Mainieri called Karen that night, still wishing he would have been able to share this moment with his loved ones, still in disbelief at how that ball cleared the fence.
“She just said to me, ‘My dad blew that ball out of the park for him,’ ” Mainieri said.
Keep all these details fresh in mind. A Mainieri-coached team beat Rice in a College World Series elimination game on Monday, June 17, and it did so in the bottom of the ninth.
Sound familiar?
Six years later, Mainieri had taken a job at LSU, and in his second year at the helm of the program, LSU punched a ticket to Omaha. Karen and the family were there this time to take in the joy of the moment.
She was there with him in Omaha, too, when LSU lost its first game of the tournament. And this time she was there on Monday, June 17, 2008, when a Mainieri-coached team faced Rice in a College World Series elimination game.
The rest isn’t hard to piece together, even if you’re already aware how it turned out: Mainieri’s team entered the bottom of the ninth trailing and eventually won the game on a base hit. This time, it was another left-hander, Blake Dean. This time, the ball didn’t clear the fence, but it did clear the bases, an opposite-field double that scored three runs and won the game.
Mainieri was thinking about his father in law and his wife’s words from six years earlier when the ball left Dean’s bat. As it carried out to left field, he grabbed his oldest son, Nick, and screamed, “Blow, Nick! Blow!”
“It was almost like divine intervention,” Mainieri said. “She’d missed that whole experience. … It exorcised the fact that she didn’t get to experience that with me back in 2002.”
All of this is to lead up to Mainieri’s personal favorite College World Series memory. It happened the next year, in 2009, when his Tigers beat Texas in the finals to claim the national championship. The games, the experiences from that run, will last with Mainieri for a long time, but the thing he holds on to is what happened after.
“When we won it all, I’m sitting there after we beat Texas to win the national championship, and the press room at Rosenblatt Stadium is packed,” Mainieri said. “And in the back of the room, I see my wife, I see my four kids, I see my mom and dad, I see my two best friends in the world standing there, I see one of my brothers and my two sisters standing in the back of the room, and I thought how amazing is this?
“Not only did we get to win a national championship, but I got to share it with virtually everybody in the world that is as close to me as people can be.”