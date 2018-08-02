There was no slip of the secret this year.

During Wednesday afternoon's Rotary Club meeting at Tiger Stadium, LSU coach Ed Orgeron showed playful restraint when someone asked him which player will wear the No. 18 jersey.

"Who might be wearing No. 18? The guy that deserves it the most," Orgeron said, provoking laughter.

LSU typically awards the number to a player during a team meeting at the start of preseason camp, but last March, Orgeron slipped: At a small, private luncheon before a room full of invited guests, he said defensive lineman Christian LaCouture would wear No. 18.

LaCouture found out when his mother called him while he was having lunch with his girlfriend. He ultimately shared the No. 18 with then-fullback J.D. Moore — the first time two players wore No. 18 in the same season since it became an annual honor.

This year, Orgeron hasn't slipped. He will reveal the recipient at some point after players report to camp Friday.

"Last year, I got stomped," Orgeron said. "I announced Christian LaCouture way too early. So, that’s something that we’re going to share with the team in a team meeting."

Players report for preseason camp Friday morning, and the team's first practice is at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The No. 18 tradition took root in 2003, when quarterback Matt Mauck helped the Tigers win their first national championship in football since 1958. When his college career ended, Mauck handed the jersey to fullback Jacob Hester, who eventually helped LSU win another national championship in 2007.

Since then, the tradition — or as Hester called it in a tweet last year, the "One Eight Club" — has included nine additional members (four on offense, five on defense) that were "synonymous with success both on and off the field," as LSU puts it.

Former All-Americans Tre'Davious White and Bennie Logan wore No. 18, and four other No. 18s were drafted into the NFL.

Orgeron even said he used the No. 18 jersey last year to help convince LaCouture to remain at LSU for a fifth year of eligibility instead of leaving for the NFL.

LaCouture started all 13 games during the Tigers' 9-4 season, recording 8½ tackles for loss and six sacks. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.

Orgeron has offered no hints on who will receive the jersey this season, and he said that LSU's longtime training director, Jack Marucci, "helps me a lot with that decision."

"We have several guys that we’re thinking about, and we’re going to announce that very soon," Orgeron added. "But it’s a very prestigious award, and our guys are looking forward to it.”

The qualities for the jersey holder have varied over the years.

Sometimes it's a walk-on-turned-scholarship-player like Moore, or a consistent player like Richard Dickson, who holds school tight end records for receptions (90), yards (952) and touchdowns (10).

If this season's No. 18s are more like Moore, Dickson or former tailback Richard Murphy, LSU has several candidates, though senior tight end Foster Moreau, who's on pace to graduate in December, would appear to be a ready-made candidate.

If they're stars like White or Logan ... well, it's still anyone's guess. Orgeron has spoken highly of so many players while on the summer speaking circuit, but junior linebacker Devin White and junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence would appear to be top candidates.

White, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Springhill native, was the team MVP last season, when he was named to the All-Southeastern Conference first team after leading the league with 133 total tackles.

"One of the great linebackers in all the country," Orgeron said of White. "Devin's an outstanding leader for us, an outstanding playmaker."

Lawrence, a junior, was one of nation's top recruits in 2016. He was a team captain as a sophomore last fall and came on strong, finishing with 32 tackles — including a season-high six against Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl.