LSU public address announcer Dan Borne will miss just his third football game in 33 seasons Saturday night when the Tigers host Rice in Tiger Stadium.
Borne, who also serves as PA announcer for LSU basketball games, aggravated a mild case of laryngitis in the closing minutes of the Tigers’ come-from-behind 74-67 win over Louisiana Tech on Friday night.
Senior associate sid Bill Franques, who handles the PA duties for the LSU baseball team at Alex Box Stadium, will fill in for Borne.
Borne is best known for his signature line before each game while giving the weather conditions. When he gets to precipitation, he bellows, “Chance of rain … never!” to the roar of the crowd.
Before Saturday night, Borne had missed just two other games since replacing the legendary Sid Crocker in the announcer’s booth in 1986.
In 2006, Borne missed the Kentucky game because he was attending a retreat for his church and was officiating a wedding when the 2015 South Carolina game had to be moved to Tiger Stadium on a few days notice because of flooding in that state.
Borne noted that LSU won both of those games, beating Kentucky 49-0 and South Carolina 45-24, with Franques on the mic.
“He’s got a good record,” Borne said of Franques. “I think he’ll do fine.”