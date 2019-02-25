After a surprising 82-77 overtime loss to Florida on Wednesday, the LSU basketball team notched its second top-five win in as many weeks on Saturday with an 82-80 home overtime win over fifth-ranked Tennessee.

As a result, the Tigers stayed put at No. 13 in the latest AP rankings, which were released Monday.

Bracketology experts moved the Tigers a little from the previous week, but largely kept their seeding projections the same.

Can't see video below? Click here.

USA Today, like last week, still has the Tigers as a three seed but now has them playing in Tulsa for the first two rounds as part of the West bracket. Their first matchup would be against 14 seed Radford.

Similarly, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports kept LSU as a three seed but swapped from the West to the East bracket. Palm has the Tigers playing Montana in Jacksonville in the first round.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has LSU playing Montana as a three-14 matchup out Jacksonville as part of the South bracket.

Other notable bracket projections for the Tigers include a two seed by Teamrankings.com, a three seed by Blogging The Bracket and a four seed by The Big Lead.

ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi last updated his bracket Friday and had the Tigers as a four seed in the East, meaning LSU would start the tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. Lundari's bracket is typically updated on Tuesdays.

LSU has four games left in the regular season. It hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday and travels to Alabama on Saturday.