LSU will defend its national title via a 10-game regular season that only features Southeastern Conference foes.
SEC university presidents voted Thursday to approve the modified schedule amid coronavirus.
This eliminates LSU's non-conference games, including its marquee home rematch against Texas and its road game against Rice at NRG Stadium, the home of the Houston Texans.
The season will begin for all SEC teams on Sept. 26.
Here's a look at LSU's schedule. It's unclear how the league will schedule the two additional conference games as it traditionally uses an eight-game conference schedule.
v̶s̶.̶ ̶U̶T̶S̶A̶,̶ ̶S̶e̶p̶t̶.̶ ̶5̶
v̶s̶.̶ ̶T̶e̶x̶a̶s̶,̶ ̶S̶e̶p̶t̶.̶ ̶1̶2̶
v̶s̶.̶ ̶R̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶(̶a̶t̶ ̶H̶o̶u̶s̶t̶o̶n̶'̶s̶ ̶N̶R̶G̶ ̶S̶t̶a̶d̶i̶u̶m̶)̶,̶ ̶S̶e̶p̶t̶.̶ ̶1̶9̶
vs. Ole Miss, Sept. 26
v̶s̶.̶ ̶N̶i̶c̶h̶o̶l̶l̶s̶ ̶S̶t̶a̶t̶e̶,̶ ̶O̶c̶t̶.̶ ̶3̶
at Florida, Oct. 10
at Arkansas, Oct. 17
vs. Mississippi State, Oct. 24
vs. Alabama, Nov. 7
vs. South Carolina, Nov. 14
at Auburn, Nov. 21
at Texas A&M, Nov. 28
The SEC championship game will be Dec. 19, two weeks later than originally planned.