In its final game before the Southeastern Conference schedule begins, LSU hosts Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.

1. Stop the run

Two weeks ago, LSU struggled to stop the run in its loss to UCLA. Now here comes Central Michigan with an offense predicated on running the football. Led by redshirt sophomore Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan has averaged 242 yards rushing per game, the 20th best mark in the country. Nichols, the Mid-American Conference freshman of the year last season, has 36 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns. LSU has to contain him.

2. Win third down

Something has to break. LSU’s offense has converted 10 of 31 third downs (32.66%), the 104th percentage in the country. Central Michigan has allowed two third downs in 23 attempts, which ranks second in the nation. As the Tigers try to find a rhythm, they have to pick up more third downs to sustain drives and let the offense develop a comfortable tempo. Ideally, LSU wouldn’t face many third downs, but it needs to convert when they arise.

3. Bring the tempo

Speaking of tempo, LSU focused on playing at a faster pace this week. The offense has let too much time tick off the clock between plays this season, which has contributed to its struggles. Expect the Tigers to use fewer “check with me” plays, a strategy that lets offensive coordinator Jake Peetz see the defense but then allows the defense to adjust. Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU will use more tempo throughout the year, starting Saturday night.

4. Improve pass protection

This has been Orgeron’s primary concern through two weeks. The Tigers haven’t given sophomore quarterback Max Johnson enough time in the pocket, an issue dating back to preseason practice. Part of the problem stems from health as LSU’s starting offensive line has barely played together. Right guard Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus will return after one-game absences, which should help. LSU will face much tougher opponents later this year. Its blocking needs to improve now.