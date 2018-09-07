Football is back in Baton Rouge!

Hot off a big win over Miami in Texas, No. 11 LSU plays its first game in Tiger Stadium Saturday, hosting Southeastern Louisiana.

The Tigers are heavily favored in the nationally televised game, but Southeastern's Frank Scelfo will have the Lions ready for the challenge after losing its season opener to another FBS team last week, UL-Monroe.

Scroll below for broadcast info, story lines to watch and live updates from the game:

THE GAME

WHO: LSU vs. Southeastern Louisiana

When: 6 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: ESPN3 (WatchESPN)

KEY STORYLINES

-- After LSU swats Miami, Tigers still have 'a lot of things to fix,' coach Ed Orgeron says

-- Rabalais: Forget redshirt, LSU should let Myles Brennan play vs. Southeastern if it can

-- Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo on playing in Tiger Stadium: 'What matters is how well we prepare'

-- Four downs: Scott Rabalais breaks down the LSU-Southeastern game

-- A blowout, an overtime victory, a canceled game and more: Here are five memorable LSU home openers

-- In 'night of redemption' vs. Miami, Nick Brossette busts loose in LSU season honoring brother

-- Story of LSU defensive backs and the 'stretch' safety: 'Fastest guys on the field'

-- Rabalais: Meet Joe Burrow, the funny, caramel apple sucker-loving, meticulous LSU QB

-- How did LSU kicker Cole Tracy prep for big stage at small school? Wacky but clever training

-- Promising LSU pass rusher Chaisson out for season; RT Magee out 2-3 weeks; who might step up?

