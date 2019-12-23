"It’s all around our locker rooms: The score’s the code to get in our locker rooms and our building."

Texas A&M football players are still reeling from their 50-7 loss to LSU in the last game of the regular season. Junior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon admitted last week the team changed the code to their locker room as motivation for next year, according to the Bryan-College Station Eagle.

"We’re definitely going to keep that LSU taste in our mouth so we can come back hungry," Ausbon said.

Last month the Tigers pounded Texas A&M, a year after LSU's 74-72, seven-overtime loss.

LSU came back stronger than ever, and held the Aggies to no points and just 40 total yards as LSU raced to a 31-0 halftime lead that became a 50-7 rout.

"They played well and kicked our tails," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game. "I mean, they did a good job."

Now, the Aggies are hoping the daily reminder of "50-7" will motivate them for the 2020 season.

The Tigers kept rolling from there, defeating Georgia 37-10 for LSU’s first Southeastern Conference championship since 2011. Then, quarterback Joe Burrow went on to win the Heisman, making him the second Tiger to ever take home the trophy since Billy Cannon in 1959.

On Saturday, Dec. 28 the No. 1 Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal, held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.