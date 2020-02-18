A working group within the NCAA is working on a concept that would allow Division I athletes in all sports to transfer and compete immediately if it is the athlete's first time to transfer and if they meet academic and disciplinary requirements.

Under the proposed change, detailed in an NCAA news release Tuesday, a first-time four-year transfer could compete immediately if they receive a transfer release from their previous school, leave that school academically eligible, maintain their academic progress at their new school and leave their previous school under no disciplinary suspension.

An athlete could also transfer without penalty if they are a victim of physical/sexual assault, the news release said.

The Transfer Waiver Working Group was appointed by the Division I Board of Directors to come up with the proposal to address the ongoing transfer debate, which has become a hot topic in recent years, and the proposal will be submitted to the Division I Council for possible adoption at their meeting in April.

It's the same criteria that is already in action with sports outside of baseball, basketball, football and men's ice hockey, and an athlete will still have to receive a waiver if they have already transferred before or they haven't qualified for the set requirements.

“The current system is unsustainable. Working group members believe it’s time to bring our transfer rules more in line with today’s college landscape,” working group chair Jon Steinbrecher said in the statement. “This concept provides a uniform approach that is understandable, predictable and objective. Most importantly, it benefits students.”

Steinbrecher, the league commissioner of the Mid-American Conference, is also the vice chair of the Division I Council.

How frequently and how freely a college athlete can transfer has been a frequent topic at NCAA and conference meetings, especially since the governing body instituted the so-called "Transfer Portal" on Oct. 15, 2018, which eliminated the NCAA's long-held policy that a player must need permission from their school, and thus their coach, to transfer to another program.

Now, all collegiate athletes can approach their school's compliance department, declare their intention to transfer, and it is required that the athlete's name be entered into the NCAA's transfer database within two business days.

Thousands of athletes have submitted their names into the transfer portal since it first opened, and up until the working group's proposal, athletes needed to be either a graduate transfer or receive a waiver in order to play for their next school immediately.

Athletes have been able to secure waivers with relative ease, even with the NCAA Division I Council adding new guidelines last June to try and narrow the situations in which a player could be granted immediate eligibility.

Even with the new proposed change, the NCAA anticipates there may be issues with the means schools and athletes might use to meet, or not meet, the waiver requirements.

“We know that challenges will exist with this concept, particularly as it relates to other coaches potentially tampering with currently enrolled student-athletes,” Steinbrecher said. “The working group will continue to examine this, as well as any potential financial aid and academic impacts, so the Council can make a fully informed decision.”

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been among the coaches who have been consistently against the proliferation of transfers.

Orgeron, who has supported the graduate transfer exception, has said there should be time limitations on when players can enter the transfer portal, suggesting after spring football.

"First of all, I'm against it," Orgeron said at SEC media days last July. "And that doesn't matter if I'm against it or not. I think certain people are going to transfer. I think that both young men ought to try to stick it out. There's 400 some guys that enter the transfer portal and have nowhere to go, and they gave up an education. I don't think that's right.

I think that they should limit the time in which a young man can transfer. It should be after spring ball. It should be after he completed his spring semester. He should be eligible before he entered the transfer portal. It should be about a week and give them a decision and let them go."