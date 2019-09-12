texaslsu.090819 HS 2217.JPG
THE HEISMAN RACE

TUA TAGOVAILOA

ALABAMA JUNIOR QB

HIS CASE: Against New Mexico State on Saturday, Tagovailoa was done early in the third quarter after throwing for 227 yards and three touchdowns while running for another. Saturday’s game at South Carolina is his first real test. Maybe.

ODDS: 3/1

THIS WEEK: Saturday at South Carolina (2:30 p.m., CBS)

JOE BURROW

LSU SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Burrow vaulted into Heisman contention with his 471 yard, four-touchdown winning turn Saturday at Texas. With an 82 percent completion rate, 749 yards and nine touchdowns passing, Burrow’s quarterback rating is No. 2 in the FBS behind Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.

ODDS: 5/1

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Northwestern State (6:30 p.m., SEC Network)

JALEN HURTS

OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Hurts continued piling up big numbers in a 70-14 win over FCS member South Dakota State (259 yards and three TDs passing just over a half). But after two straight Oklahoma QBs won the Heisman, will voters have Sooner fatigue?

ODDS: 5/1

THIS WEEK: Saturday at UCLA (7 p.m., Fox)

ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Soph; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.; Clemson RB Travis Etienne, Jr.

Odds: Westgate Sports Book

