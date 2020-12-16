LSU announced the signing of four-star offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger at 7:37 a.m.
Dellinger entered the NCAA's early signing period as the only offensive lineman committed to LSU, but head coach Ed Orgeron said the coaching staff will be pursuing other linemen, whether they are high school recruits, junior college players or transfers.
ABOUT GARRETT DELLINGER
- FROM: Clarkston, Mississippi; Clarkston High School
- POSITION: offensive tackle
- MEASURABLES: 6-5, 280 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 90 nationally; No. 14 at position; No. 5 in Mississippi
