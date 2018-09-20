1. No repeats
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has a name for every day of practice. Thursday is “No Repeat Thursday,” but this week he would do well to move it back a couple of days. Everyone remembers how sluggish the Tigers looked two weeks ago in their 31-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana, and even Orgeron admitted his team came out. Tech is more talented than SLU, and the Tigers need to avoid a repeat of that tepid performance.
2. Risk is its own reward
After relying on max quarterback protection much of the game against SLU, the Tigers pulled out the offensive stops against Auburn. There were shotgun formations out of which LSU passed and ran, stacked receivers, and trick plays like the Wildcat formation and the (brief) return of the jet sweep. Louisiana Tech, which averages 526.5 yards and 42 points per game, is hardly a pushover, so the Tigers need to keep the hammer down offensively.
3. Keep 'em coming
LSU’s 3-0 start with its two top-10 upset victories over Miami and Auburn checks a lot of boxes. About the only thing missing is emptying the bench. That was the goal against SLU, but it never quite worked out that way as the Tigers needed their starters in to keep the Lions at arms length. It may be the same case against Tech, but resting starters for the SEC stretch run should be the objective.
4. Pressure on pressure
LSU is tied for first in the SEC with 10 sacks, while Tech is tied for fourth nationally averaging four sacks per game, with eight sacks credited to nine different players. If Tech can dial up more pressure on Joe Burrow than LSU can on J’Mar Smith, the Bulldogs can make things squirmy for the Tigers. Conversely, if LSU can get to Smith more it can disrupt Tech’s potent offense before it can ignite.