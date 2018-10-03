Notes on a golf scorecard while wondering why the U.S. team's points never seem to add up in a Ryder Cup in Europe ...

… The Las Vegas bookmakers like LSU at Florida (Tigers by 2½), but the ESPN computers, not as much.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives LSU only a 41.6 percent chance of winning when the teams meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in The Swamp. The Tigers are No. 11 in the FPI, while Florida is No. 13.

Moving on, the FPI says LSU only has a 30.5 percent chance of beating Georgia at home next week. The rest of the Tigers' games are predicted thusly: Mississippi State (60.0), Alabama (20.1), at Arkansas (86.5), Rice (99.3) and at Texas A&M (47.4).

Hey, numbers do not mean much — aside from the numbers that say LSU is 5-0 and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers had an 8.5 percent chance of getting to 4-0 after early games with Miami and Auburn. Numbers like that do not measure the internal toughness and resiliency of this LSU team that has literally defied the odds.

That said, it is not difficult to pick LSU to only go 3-4 the rest of the way and wind up 4-4 in SEC play. The remaining schedule is a brute, with three ranked teams (No. 22 Florida, No. 2 Georgia and No. 1 Bama) left.

Florida is a tough game, no doubt, but the Tigers have a better chance of winning it than the computers suggest. The teams’ statistics are pretty similar, but LSU’s schedule has been harder. Is playing at Florida this year a tougher test than winning at Auburn? Perhaps, though I will still give the nod to Auburn’s offense. And its front seven on defense is supposed to be unsurpassed.

… LSU quarterback Joe Burrow looks like he was wise to transfer from Ohio State for more playing time, but so far, the Buckeyes’ Dwayne Haskins could not have been better. As The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman noted, both are 5-0 with a pair of wins over top-15 opponents, combining for 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

… In a moving scene, hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a candlelight vigil in honor of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed early Friday morning.

There were many words spoken about the young man who was to be a junior on this year’s team after a stellar prep career at University High. The ones that resonate the most were not about Sims’ acumen as a basketball player, but about his humanity, as related by lifelong friend and LSU teammate Skylar Mays.

“I really can't remember a time when Wayde tried to belittle someone or talk bad about someone,” Mays said. “It was always something positive or him trying to motivate you if you weren't doing the right thing. He was just always about lifting others up.”

Mays said he hopes Sims’ tragic death will leave a legacy of love, not pain.

“If you love somebody, tell them that you love them,” Mays said. “Don't be afraid to let people know how you feel. Just cherish the relationships that you have because you never know. Try to smile and spread love because that's what Wayde always did.”

… Another Ryder Cup trip to Europe for the U.S. team, another return home empty-handed.

That’s not entirely true. Can we count being mugged in Paris as a souvenir? The Americans got routed 17½-10½, and this after leading 3-1 following Friday morning’s opening session of four ball. The U.S. has failed to win or retain the cup on European soil for the sixth straight time dating to 1993.

Following the loss, the usual blame game and recriminations followed. Masters champion and former U-High golfer Patrick Reed aired his grievances in public to the New York Times, saying Jordan Spieth asked not to be paired with him and U.S. captain Jim Furyk went along.

Reed was also miffed he only got to play twice in the team rounds, going 0-2 with Tiger Woods, though in one of those matches it was estimated Reed would have shot an 83 with his own ball. Another source told the New York Post that Reed begged to be paired with his childhood idol, Woods. There were rumors of a fight between Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. And Koepka hit a wayward drive Friday that may have blinded a female spectator in her right eye.

The U.S., as usual, has the more talented team. Americans (Reed and Koepka) won three majors this year, while the other went to Italian Francesco Molinari. American team members have won 17 times this season to 12 for the Europeans. The average world ranking of the U.S. players was 11.1, while the Euros’ average ranking was 19.2.

The difference is chemistry, desire, heart. The Europeans seem to want it more than the Americans, able to flip the switch every two years from an individual game to a team game.

The U.S. team will probably again dominate the Internationals in the Presidents Cup in 2019. Then they will try to yank the Ryder Cup back in 2020 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Hope they pick Wisconsin native Steve Stricker as captain, and hope he has some answers at how to piece together the fractured American side.

… Why, Penn State? Why run into the teeth of the Ohio State defense on fourth-and-5?

… Penn State, by the way, has decided to drop the practice of state police helicopters making announcements outside Beaver Stadium after one of the police choppers flew so close to the ground to some unruly fans that it sent tents and other tailgating items flying.

The FAA, which typically requires aircraft to stay at least 1,000 feet above congested areas or open-air assemblies, is looking into the incident. Apparently the helicopter was part of a police response when they tried to subdue a fan who went all Alex Karras on a police horse, striking it, then resisted arrest.

There will be more drunken fans at Penn State games, of course, but at least they will only be buzzed by alcohol and not by helicopters, which could potentially be brought down in a crowd by a tailgating tent sent airborne by their prop wash.