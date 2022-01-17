The LSU Tiger Girls won the 2022 Hip Hop National Championship Sunday for the first time in 12 years.
The winning number was performed to "Like a Boy" by Ciara, which many social media users say sent a strong message for women in sports.
The university did not allow the team to compete last year due to constraints from the coronavirus pandemic.
The team was still allowed to perform at other sporting events including football and basketball games throughout the 2020 season.
"After being under-resourced by their university and denied the opportunity to compete in 2021, the LSU Tiger Girls spoke out against the disparities college dance and cheer athletes across the country face compared to their male counterparts," said a post by Friends of the Court, an organization dedicated to women's sports law.
The instagram post and video of the winning performance have gone viral.
