A year ago, Kim Mulkey came home to Louisiana. This week, she provided another homecoming for LSU women's basketball with the hiring of Auburn assistant and former longtime LSU staffer Bob Starkey.
Mulkey announced the addition at the team banquet Monday but declined to comment further. A spot opened up on her staff when lead assistant Sytia Messer left for the head coaching job at Central Florida. Mulkey did say other staff moves may be coming.
“It was the most difficult decision of my professional career to leave Auburn,” Starkey said via Twitter. “I greatly believe in the vision of @CoachJ_AU (Auburn coach Johnnie Harris) and will cherish forever working with her and her staff.”
“I leave knowing Auburn women’s basketball is in great hands with coach Harris, a talented staff and committed administration,” Starkey wrote in a statement Tuesday. “The truth is there is only one job I would have ever considered and that was the opportunity afforded to Sherie and I to go ‘home.’ ”
Starkey had a 21-year association with LSU beginning with a job on men’s coach Dale Brown’s staff from 1990-96 until Brown’s retirement. Starkey then shifted to the women’s program as an assistant to coach Sue Gunter in 1998. After Gunter died in 2005, Starkey served under Pokey Chatman until she resigned after an inappropriate relationship with a player during the 2007 season.
At that point, Starkey served as interim coach for the remainder of the 2007 season and stayed on as associate head coach under Van Chancellor until 2011, when LSU hired Nikki Fargas.
Starkey was on staff for all five LSU appearances in the Women’s Final Four.