The LSU men’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Tallahassee regional next week in Florida, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
The No. 23-ranked Tigers will be the No. 4 seed in Tallahassee. The regional is set for May 17-19 at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.
This is LSU’s 13th straight NCAA regional appearance and 14th in the past 15 seasons under director of golf Chuck Winstead. There was no NCAA championship conducted in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the other teams in Tallahassee will be host FSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Southern California, Ohio State and Florida A&M. The top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championships, May 28-June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.