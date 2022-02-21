BR.mainelsu.022022 HS 473.JPG

LSU head coach Jay Johnson speaks with a guest on the field before the Tigers host Maine in game two of a three game series, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

After the first weekend of college baseball, LSU is ranked as high as No. 2 by Collegiate Baseball and as low as No. 11 by Baseball America following its 51-run three-game sweep of Maine.

The Tigers moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in Collegiate Baseball rankings, after No. 4 Vanderbilt (formerly No. 2) dropped two of its games to now No. 3 Oklahoma State (previously No. 7). LSU also moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest Perfect Game rankings. 

LSU held its No. 8 ranking in D1 baseball, then fell from No. 10 to No. 11 in Baseball America

