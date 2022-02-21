After the first weekend of college baseball, LSU is ranked as high as No. 2 by Collegiate Baseball and as low as No. 11 by Baseball America following its 51-run three-game sweep of Maine.
The Tigers moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in Collegiate Baseball rankings, after No. 4 Vanderbilt (formerly No. 2) dropped two of its games to now No. 3 Oklahoma State (previously No. 7). LSU also moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest Perfect Game rankings.
LSU held its No. 8 ranking in D1 baseball, then fell from No. 10 to No. 11 in Baseball America.