The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Utah State on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 59, Utah State 28
LSU has had two weeks to make its defensive adjustments. A full return by K'Lavon Chaisson and Rashard Lawrence could make a substantial difference in the pass rush; but Utah State also is tied fifth nationally with just three sacks allowed. Aggies get their points, but Tigers score more.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 60, Utah State 24
At this point, why not expect LSU to score 60 points? The Tigers have eclipsed 60 points in consecutive games and not scored fewer than 45 this season. With Utah State’s offensive pace, the Tigers will have plenty of chances to touch the football, allowing them to continue their recent offensive onslaught.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 62, Utah State 27
Jordan Love and the Aggies' full gallop offense will give the Tigers' defense the test it needs heading into that season-defining stretch against Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn and Alabama. Will LSU's offense miss a beat without Terrace Marshall? Maybe, but another special teams score gets the Tigers past the point-a-minute mark again.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 51, Utah State 28
This one has the potential to become a track meet with the speed these teams possess. Utah State has played in some high-scoring games like this, but can they do it against SEC speed? The Aggies' offense keeps them in it for a half before the Tigers power their way to win No. 5.