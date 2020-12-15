There was a championship parade. There were floats and beads and fans. There was a small period of pre-pandemic celebration, the kind of victory lap event national champions usually get to have.
The emotional high of LSU's fourth national championship in school history lasted from Jan. 13 beyond February's national signing day, but not for much long after. Days into spring practice, coronavirus shut the nation down, shut sports down, shut recruiting down.
Coaches who expected use the momentum of LSU's greatest football season on the recruiting trail were suddenly restricted by the NCAA, along with every other school, from visiting any recruits in person at all.
Not every opportunity was lost. Coaches are still allowed to contact recruits by phone during a "dead period" that has suspended in-person recruiting through April 15. In some ways, Orgeron has said, it's been the most contact coaches have ever had with players, who always seemed to be attached to their phones.
The bulk product of LSU's recruiting efforts in the pandemic era will be revealed Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. Orgeron said he expects as few as 15 and as many as 20 recruits to sign with LSU during this period.
There are 19 recruits committed to LSU's 2021 recruiting class, which ranks fourth nationally, according to 247Sports, and third in the Southeastern Conference.
The final rankings will get sorted out after February's signing date, plus any potential transfer movement that happens in the spring; but as things stand, LSU's projected success in recruiting shows that the program is still riding its championship high despite the pandemic, despite its disappointing football season.
LSU is projected to sign eight of the nation's Top 100 recruits, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Nine such recruits signed with LSU last year, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for other top players like California defensive end Korey Foreman (nation's top overall recruit), Virginia lineman Tristan Leigh (nation's No. 4 offensive tackle) and Terrebonne High's Maason Smith (nation's No. 2 defensive tackle).
Among all this, LSU is locking down top defensive talent in the middle of the team's worst statistical defensive performances in school history.
Five-star safety Sage Ryan, the crown jewel of LSU's commitments so far, chose LSU over Alabama and others on the day of LSU's 48-11 loss at Auburn.
The Lafayette Christian Academy prospect has maintained his commitment through LSU's 55-17 loss against Alabama and a stunning upset against Florida in which the Tigers defense still surrendered 609 total offensive yards.
No Tigers defense since at least 1952 has given up as many points (33.4) or yards (484.7) per game. LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is on the hook for a unit that ranks last among 127 FBS teams with 331 passing yards allowed per game.
Still, LSU holds commitments from top defenders like Sage, California's Raesjon Davis (nation's No. 4 outside linebacker), Pennsylvania's Derrick Davis (nation's No. 3 safety) and Texas lineman Landon Jackson (nation's No. 7 weak-side defensive end).
There have been casualties. Four-star defensive end Naquan Brown decommitted on Dec. 3, and four-star cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins announced in the middle of LSU's game against Florida that he'd flipped over to Clemson.
Of all the teams that won national championships since 2010, Auburn is the only program to not have a Top 10 recruiting class in the cycle immediately afterward. For the most part, LSU's recruiting class has remained intact going into the early signing period.
"Obviously, we've built relationships," Orgeron told reporters Monday. "Again, these guys saw last year one of the best teams to ever play in college football history, and they remember that."
Orgeron has used LSU's struggles as a selling point. He says recruits know LSU lost 16 starters from its national championship lineup (nine offense, seven defense). He says they know LSU has a young team that used 28 sophomores and freshman against Florida, and there are open spots to compete for playing time.
"They see the future looks bright," Orgeron said.
The source of LSU's future is still spread across the nation. Orgeron made it clear after the 2018 season that LSU's recruiting focus would broaden to a more national approach.
Last year, LSU only signed five recruits from Louisiana — the fewest in-state football players to sign with LSU within the last 10 years. The new strategy was warranted: after the state contained 12 of the nation's top 200 recruits for the 2019 class, there were only six such recruits for the 2020 class.
This year, Louisiana has produced seven of the nation's top 200 recruits, and LSU has commitments or is at least a frontrunner for each one other than Edna Karr wide receiver Destyn Hill (undeclared) and John Ehret safety Kaine Williams (No. 171, Alabama).
Orgeron insisted that his coaching staff will still always look in Louisiana first, while also checking on hot spots in Houston and Dallas. Other than that, they're going to pursue the best talent wherever it may be.
And, despite a tumultuous season, that strategy is projected to be effective.
"Now, if a young man from the state of California is a great player and he calls us and tells us he wants to come, I'm going to take him," Orgeron said. "If a guy's from Washington, I'm going to take him. Florida. Atlanta. Whatever it is. ... So it's always going to be Louisiana, Houston and Dallas and then specific needs around the country."