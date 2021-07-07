There is a lot going on in Kim Mulkey’s life right now.

The new LSU women’s basketball coach is crisscrossing the country evaluating recruits in person for the first time in two years. There is a staff to finish, a team to build, coaches’ offices to renovate, a house in Baton Rouge to move into, and precious moments with a new grandchild to savor.

All this unsettledness is new for Mulkey, who traveled in a pretty familiar pattern after 21 seasons at Baylor.

“The difficult part is I’m a very disciplined person and have a routine,” Mulkey said Tuesday night. “Type-A personality coaches are creatures of habit. There’s no normalcy (right now).”

While that’s unsettling, it’s also invigorating for Mulkey, who at her introductory event in April on the floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center threw the gauntlet down to herself by noting LSU had five Women’s Final Four banners hanging from the catwalk but none for a national championship. Mulkey, one of three women’s basketball coaches to win three NCAA titles, plainly made a fourth career championship the ultimate goal.

“It energizes you because it’s new and exciting,” she said. “It’s something that’s challenging.”

Here’s a breakdown of the three big tasks facing Mulkey right now:

• Recruiting: Tuesday marked the start of a seven-day evaluation period for women’s basketball. No contact with recruits is allowed. But it’s an important time of in-person observation for coaches, taking place for the first time since the start of the pandemic. A second part of the in-person recruiting process takes place later this month.

Mulkey and three assistant coaches (more on them later) are traveling the country attending NCAA-sanctioned events. She’s going from Texas to Louisville, Kentucky, to Knoxville, Tennessee, then back to Texas. A similar event will be held later this month at the Alario Center in Westwego.

“We’re watching a lot of kids who we had a relationship with at Baylor,” Mulkey said, “some we’re hoping to get and some we might not get.”

It’s a multi-year recruiting process with prospects in different school years, but Mulkey’s objective is the same regardless.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“I’m not fond of coming in second place when I’m in your top five,” Mulkey said. “I want to be in the top five with a legitimate shot at you.”

• Coaching: Mulkey said she isn’t ready to formally introduce her entire staff. She still has two positions to fill – one on the court, one an administrative role.

That said, LSU has put out social media messages highlighting Mulkey and her already-hired assistants as they fan out on the recruiting trail: associate head coach Sytia Messer and assistants Kaylin Rice and Daphne Mitchell. All three coached under Mulkey at Baylor.

Two key members of Mulkey’s staff aren’t coming with her from Waco: former associate head coach Bill Brock and Makenzie Fuller, Mulkey’s daughter who served as Baylor’s associate director of operations. Fuller is mother to both of Mulkey’s grandchildren: grandson Kannon and granddaughter Sage, who was born June 24. Brock had deep roots in Texas and decided to try to pursue a coaching opportunity there.

“I’m very, very picky,” Mulkey said of filling her remaining staff vacancies. “I don’t want to hire someone I don’t trust. I’m picky about the way they present themselves and carry themselves. I can teach them what I want them to do on the floor.”

• Developing: A click on the roster page for LSU’s 2021-22 team on the school’s athletic website contains not a list of names but a message: “The roster of players for the selected season is not available at this time.”

Mulkey said she still has a lot of work to do to get to know LSU’s returning players, but she said she is grateful to have three seniors coming back from last year’s team: first-team All-Southeastern Conference point guard Khayla Pointer, center Faustine Aifuwa and guard Jailin Cherry. She is also bringing two transfers with her from Baylor: former five-star center Hannah Gusters and guard Moon Ursin, a Destrehan native and a two-time New Orleans Advocate All-Metro MVP.

“It’s a bonus to have the three seniors,” Mulkey said. “Those three wanting to come back to LSU is very, very important. Certainly, we’re retaining some other players, but it starts with those three. They need to be good leaders and work hard this summer.”

In that respect, their hard-working new coach is leading by example.