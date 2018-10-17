LSU basketball coach Will Wade, in an appearance on SEC Network before he took the podium at SEC media days Wednesday, made it clear that he's never done any business with one of the men at the center of an ongoing basketball corruption trial.

Wade's name surfaced Tuesday morning in a New York courtroom before the final day of testimony in the federal conspiracy trial against two former Adidas employees and a would-be agent.

"I don’t want to react to what a defense attorney said yesterday … I’m very proud of everything I’ve done as the LSU basketball coach and I have never, ever done any business of any kind with Christian Dawkins," Wade said in a short response to the question posed about his involvement.

Wade was scheduled to address the media from the podium minutes later.

Will Wade's name surfaces amid college basketball corruption trial; coach, LSU decline comment The name of LSU basketball coach Will Wade surfaced Tuesday morning in a New York courtroom before the final day of testimony in the federal c…

According to at least two outlets covering the trial, including Yahoo! Sports, attorneys for former Adidas executive Jim Gatto, who is on trial along with then-Adidas consultant Merl Code and player liaison Christian Dawkins, tried to enter into evidence a taped conversation between Wade and Dawkins concerning 2019 recruit Balsa Koprivica.

According to a story by Sports Illustrated, defense attorney Casey Donnelly told the court — without jurors present — that the government had recorded a conversation in which Dawkins talks to Wade about a recruit “you would have funded.”

After confirming that the player was Koprivica, a native of Serbia who is playing at Montverde Academy in Florida, Wade told Dawkins that “there’s other (expletive) involved in it. I've got to shut the door … I can get you what you need but it's got to work."

The full context of the conversation is unclear because further details were unavailable.

When a reporter asked Wade about his reaction to his name being dropped at the trial, Wade said he was surprised, but declined to discuss the recorded comments further.

"I, or we, have never, ever done business of any kind with Christian Dawkins… Mr. Dawkins," Wade said. "So that’s really what I’ll say about that and I’ll move forward from there and take any questions about our team and our season as we move forward."

LSU basketball coach Will Wade: There's been zero contact between NCAA, myself On the day after Yahoo Sports reported NCAA enforcement officials have been looking into LSU basketball coach Will Wade's recruiting tactics, …

In February, Wade responded to a Yahoo! Sports report that NCAA officials had been looking into his recruiting tactics.

“The facts are there’s been zero inquiries, there’s been zero contact by the NCAA to me, my staff, my players, our administration, our school,” Wade said at the time. “There’s been zero inquiries or contact made by the NCAA.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

SI.com reported the conversation was not admitted by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on grounds of relevance, ruling that none of the defendants had been charged in relation to any activity connected to Wade, LSU or Koprivica.

Both Wade and LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson declined comment when contacted by The Advocate on Tuesday night.

Kaplan also wouldn't allow into evidence a wiretap of Kansas assistant coach Kurtis Townsend offering money and other benefits to the No. 4-rated player in the 2018 recruiting class — forward Zion Williamson.

LSU men's basketball picked to finish sixth in SEC race this season BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A year after being picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference men's basketball race, LSU made a significant jump …

Koprivica, a 7-footer, is a four-star prospect and is reportedly being pursued by Florida State, Baylor, UCLA and Southern California.

Closing arguments in the case were expected to be made Wednesday.

Gatto, Code and Dawkins are charged with fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud against four schools — Kansas, Louisville, Miami and North Carolina State.

Check back for updates.

Information from The Advocate staff writer Sheldon Mickles was used in this report.

LSU sophomore point guard Tremont Waters named to Bob Cousy Award watch list LSU sophomore Tremont Waters has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award, the Naismith Memorial…