There are less than 100 tickets available for the LSU football team’s 6 p.m. home game Saturday against Louisiana Tech at Tiger Stadium, LSU announced Wednesday afternoon.

LSU did not post a sellout in 2017 among its six home games in Tiger Stadium, but LSU football still ranked high among the nation’s attendance leaders.

Capacity at Tiger Stadium is 102,321. The last sellout was against Alabama in 2016.

LSU (3-0) is ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, and Louisiana Tech (2-0) is coming off a 54-17 win over Southern University.

They lead the all-time series 18-1. The teams last played in 2009 at Tiger Stadium, where LSU won 24-16.

Louisiana Tech’s only win over LSU came in a 6-0 victory in Ruston back on Oct. 23, 1904.

Season tickets are generally either $360 or $425, not counting Tradition Fund fees for the right to buy the seat. Single game tickets will carry a face value of up to $250 for top games.

