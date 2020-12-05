Score by quarters
Alabama 21 24 7 3 — 55
LSU 0 14 3 0 — 17
First quarter
ALABAMA: Najee Harris 14 run at 11:56 (Will Reichard kick). DRIVE: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:04. KEY PLAYS: Harris 12-yard run to the Alabama 33. Mac Jones 24 pass to John Metchie to the LSU 19. CRIMSON TIDE 7, TIGERS 0.
ALABAMA: Harris 1 run at 5:50 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 5-85-2:02. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Jones 27 pass to Jahleel Billingsley to the Bama 42. Harris 28 run to the LSU 30, plus 15-yard personal foul penalty on JaCoby Stevens. Jones 12 pass to Devonta Smith to the LSU 3. CRIMSON TIDE 14, TIGERS 0.
ALABAMA: Billingsley 24 pass from Jones at 2:27 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 5-47-2:12. KEY PLAYS: Drive starts at the LSU 47 after a 22-yard punt. Harris 9 run to the LSU 38. Jones 14 pass to Billingsley on third-and-1 extends the drive at the LSU 24 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. CRIMSON TIDE 21, TIGERS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Jontre Kirklin 0 pass after Kayshon Boutte 44 pass from TJ Finley at 14:53 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 9-94-2:33. KEY PLAY: Finley 8 pass to Boutte and 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on third-and-1 keeps the drive going. CRIMSON TIDE 21, TIGERS 7.
ALABAMA: Smith 65 pass from Jones at 13:36 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 3-75-1:17. CRIMSON TIDE 28, TIGERS 7.
LSU: John Emery 54 run at 12:32(York kick). DRIVE: 3-69-0:56. KEY PLAY: On incomplete pass to Jaray Jenkins, Alabama's Daniel Wright is penalized 15 yards for targeting and is disqualified from the game. CRIMSON TIDE 28, TIGERS 14.
ALABAMA: Smith 61 pass from Jones at 11:14 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 3-75-1:18. CRIMSON TIDE 35, TIGERS 14.
ALABAMA: Reichard 30 field goal at 3:20. DRIVE: 11-77-5:18. KEY PLAYS: Jones 13 pass to Metchie to the Alabama 21. Jones 48 pass to Smith on third-and-5 to the LSU 26. CRIMSON TIDE 38, TIGERS 14.
ALABAMA: Smith 20 pass from Jones at 0:46 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 6-58-1:38. KEY PLAYS: Harris starts the drive with runs of 9 and 15 yards to move the ball to the LSU 34. Jones 14 pass to Metchie to the 20. CRIMSON TIDE 45, TIGERS 14.
Third quarter
ALABAMA: Harris 11 run at 3:39 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 6-34-3:19. KEY PLAY: Jones 6 pass to Brian Robinson on third-and-6 gives Alabama a first down at the 11 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. CRIMSON TIDE 52, TIGERS 14.
LSU: York 52 field goal at 0:31. DRIVE: 10-41-3:08. KEY PLAYS: Max Johnson 13 pass to Trey Palmer on third-and-3 to the LSU 45. Johnson 12 pass to Tre Bradford to the Alabama 43. CRIMSON TIDE 52, TIGERS 17.
Fourth quarter
ALABAMA: Reichard 34 field goal at 10:50. DRIVE: 10-29-4:36. KEY PLAYS: Robinson 11 run on third-and-6 to the LSU 30. Robinson 9 run to the 21. CRIMSON TIDE 55, TIGERS 17.
FINAL SCORE: Alabama 55, LSU 17
RECORDS: Alabama 9-0, LSU 3-5
ATTENDANCE: 22,349
NEXT GAME: at Florida, Saturday (TBA)
Sheldon Mickles