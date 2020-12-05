BR.lsualabama.120612 HS 1432.JPG
LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) leaps into the end zone to score past Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) in the first half between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Score by quarters

Alabama 21 24 7 3 — 55

LSU 0 14 3 0 — 17

First quarter

ALABAMA: Najee Harris 14 run at 11:56 (Will Reichard kick). DRIVE: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:04. KEY PLAYS: Harris 12-yard run to the Alabama 33. Mac Jones 24 pass to John Metchie to the LSU 19. CRIMSON TIDE 7, TIGERS 0.

ALABAMA: Harris 1 run at 5:50 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 5-85-2:02. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Jones 27 pass to Jahleel Billingsley to the Bama 42. Harris 28 run to the LSU 30, plus 15-yard personal foul penalty on JaCoby Stevens. Jones 12 pass to Devonta Smith to the LSU 3. CRIMSON TIDE 14, TIGERS 0.

ALABAMA: Billingsley 24 pass from Jones at 2:27 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 5-47-2:12. KEY PLAYS: Drive starts at the LSU 47 after a 22-yard punt. Harris 9 run to the LSU 38. Jones 14 pass to Billingsley on third-and-1 extends the drive at the LSU 24 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. CRIMSON TIDE 21, TIGERS 0.

Second quarter

LSU: Jontre Kirklin 0 pass after Kayshon Boutte 44 pass from TJ Finley at 14:53 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 9-94-2:33. KEY PLAY: Finley 8 pass to Boutte and 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on third-and-1 keeps the drive going. CRIMSON TIDE 21, TIGERS 7.

ALABAMA: Smith 65 pass from Jones at 13:36 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 3-75-1:17. CRIMSON TIDE 28, TIGERS 7.

LSU: John Emery 54 run at 12:32(York kick). DRIVE: 3-69-0:56. KEY PLAY: On incomplete pass to Jaray Jenkins, Alabama's Daniel Wright is penalized 15 yards for targeting and is disqualified from the game. CRIMSON TIDE 28, TIGERS 14.

ALABAMA: Smith 61 pass from Jones at 11:14 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 3-75-1:18. CRIMSON TIDE 35, TIGERS 14.

ALABAMA: Reichard 30 field goal at 3:20. DRIVE: 11-77-5:18. KEY PLAYS: Jones 13 pass to Metchie to the Alabama 21. Jones 48 pass to Smith on third-and-5 to the LSU 26.  CRIMSON TIDE 38, TIGERS 14.

ALABAMA: Smith 20 pass from Jones at 0:46 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 6-58-1:38. KEY PLAYS: Harris starts the drive with runs of 9 and 15 yards to move the ball to the LSU 34. Jones 14 pass to Metchie to the 20. CRIMSON TIDE 45, TIGERS 14.

Third quarter

ALABAMA: Harris 11 run at 3:39 (Reichard kick). DRIVE: 6-34-3:19. KEY PLAY: Jones 6 pass to Brian Robinson on third-and-6 gives Alabama a first down at the 11 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. CRIMSON TIDE 52, TIGERS 14.

LSU: York 52 field goal at 0:31. DRIVE: 10-41-3:08. KEY PLAYS: Max Johnson 13 pass to Trey Palmer on third-and-3 to the LSU 45. Johnson 12 pass to Tre Bradford to the Alabama 43. CRIMSON TIDE 52, TIGERS 17.

Fourth quarter

ALABAMA: Reichard 34 field goal at 10:50. DRIVE: 10-29-4:36. KEY PLAYS: Robinson 11 run on third-and-6 to the LSU 30. Robinson 9 run to the 21. CRIMSON TIDE 55, TIGERS 17.

FINAL SCORE: Alabama 55, LSU 17

RECORDS: Alabama 9-0, LSU 3-5

ATTENDANCE: 22,349

NEXT GAME: at Florida, Saturday (TBA)

Sheldon Mickles

