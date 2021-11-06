LSU and Ed Orgeron went deep into the bag of tricks early against Alabama on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
LSU punter Avery Atkins took the snap on fourth-and-four at the LSU 48. Instead of punting, Atkins moved toward the line of scrimmage and leapt as he passed the ball to Jack Mashburn, who went 26 yards to the Alabama 26 for a first down.
The LSU sideline celebrated the big first down with Orgeron pumping his fist for the camera.
What a fake punt from LSUpic.twitter.com/4G26TYEe2E— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 6, 2021
Four plays later, LSU quarterback Max Johnson hit Brian Thomas Jr. for an 8-yard TD.
The Tigers held a 7-0 lead with with 8:33 left in the first quarter, giving a downtrodden LSU team a reason to believe early in Tuscaloosa.