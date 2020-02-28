INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most name-dropped wide receivers during the defensive back interview session at the NFL combine wasn't even in the state of Indiana this week.
Why?
Because the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner in LSU's Ja'Marr Chase wasn't eligible to declare for the 2020 draft, since the 2019 season was just his second year at the collegiate level.
Despite that, at least three defensive backs said the Chase was the best wide receiver they faced last season. LSU's Grant Delpit also gave the same answer, before he was told to pick someone from an opposing team.
"Definitely Ja’Marr Chase," Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell said. "Going out there on the biggest stage, we had a great game. I made a few plays early in the game and he made a few plays in the first half and we went back and forth throughout the whole game."
The national championship game against Clemson was one of Chase's most productive games of the season. He caught nine passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns.
"He’s real good," Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs said of Chase. "He’s a stud. Quick, fast, has good hands, runs good routes, he’s a baller. I respect that man."
Against Alabama, Chase had six catches for 140 yards with one touchdown.
Mississippi State defensive back Cameron Dantzler said: "He’s going to put up a fight every play. He’s a very big, physical receiver. I was up for the challenge, so it wasn’t really that big of a deal for me. I did what I knew.”
Chase had just two games during the SEC slate where he had less than 50 yards receiving. The game against Mississippi State was one of them.
Chase was also lumped in with a few other guys as the best in the SEC.
Alabama safety Xavier McKinney said Chase and LSU's Justin Jefferson were both among the best, as was South Carolina's Bryan Edwards.