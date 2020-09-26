In a season that took an unprecedented effort to even begin, the LSU Tigers failed to deliver when the crucial moments finally arrived.
On a day of Top 10 upsets and close calls, underdog Mississippi State upset No. 6 LSU 44-34 on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, before an announced crowd of 21,124 at 25% capacity.
Just like that, LSU had its first loss in two years.
What else does 2020 have in store for this program?
It endured offseason coronavirus outbreaks. Star players and starters opting out of the season. Uncertainty in a regular season that scratched nonconference opponents and began nearly a month behind schedule.
Still, LSU pushed forward, determined to defend its national title in a season that was going to demand perhaps more than any other reigning champion before.
Unprecedented is a word used far too often this year, and its use is needed again.
Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello set a single-game Southeastern Conference record for yards passing yards, completing 36 of 60 attempts against a battered and youthful LSU secondary for 623 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
The yardage was the most ever surrendered by an LSU defense. Only former Florida quarterback Rex Grossman (464) came remotely close in a 44-15 win over LSU in 2001.
The Myles Brennan era got off to a shaky beginning.
All week, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior fielded questions about how he'd replace the Heisman Trophy-winning Joe Burrow, and he repeated a variation of his answer time and again: It's time to start writing my own story.
The first chapter of The Myles Brennan Story set LSU's newest passer in the middle of a horror thriller, fraught with conflict and scenes in which Brennan was essentially running for his life.
Brennan completed 27 of 46 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
But the pass rush supplied by first-year Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett — whose San Diego State defense ranked 46th nationally with 31 sacks in 2019 — constantly broke through the LSU offensive line, forcing Brennan into precarious passing situations.
The Tigers punted on their first four offensive drives, a stark difference from their record-breaking offense of 2019. Last year, LSU only punted four or more times in five games.
On the first drive, Brennan completed his first pass to Terrace Marshall for an 8-yard first down. His second was slightly behind five-star freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, which set up a third-and-3 at the LSU 35 in which Brennan scrambled for no gain.
Remnant structures remained from the the spread offense formed by offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and former passing game coordinator Joe Brady. The Tigers went with a five-wide, empty formation on the second drive, in which running back Tyrion Davis-Price was split all the way to the sideline.
The 2020 version wasn't as effective: Brennan's swing pass to Davis-Price fell incomplete. The next play, Brennan was flushed out of the pocket on a third-and-7 and threw an incomplete pass while rolling to his right.
Then, Brennan was sacked by MSU linebacker Tyrus Wheat on a third-and-4 to start the second quarter. After throwing two incompletions on the following drive, Brennan was 4 of 10 passing for 29 yards in his debut.
Meanwhile, an LSU defense battered by personnel losses had to carry the slack.
Star cornerback Derek Stingley didn't play after spending Friday night with a non-coronavirus-related illness, LSU officials said, and starting defensive tackle Glen Logan did not dress for the game for undisclosed reasons.
Still, the Tigers defense forced a three-and-out on the debut drive of first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. Senior safety JaCoby Stevens sacked Costello at the MSU 22 to force a punt.
LSU's new four-man front in defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's scheme had early success in the pass rush. Junior college transfer defensive end Ali Gaye had a third-down sack at the LSU 18, which led to a 35-yard field goal by Brandon Ruiz.
And if 2020 wasn't strange enough yet, it was the LSU defense that supplied the program's first touchdown of the season.
North Dakota State graduate transfer Jabril Cox undercut a short pass and returned it 14 yards to give LSU a 7-3 lead with 9:45 left in the second quarter. It was LSU's first pick-six since former linebacker Jacob Phillips returned an interception 45 yards against Miami in the 2018 season opener.
The LSU offense still struggled to find a rhythm. Its running back trio — Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery — cycled through on the first four drives and gained 15 yards on four carries.
Gilbert's first career catch, a 16-yard reception on the left side of the field, kick-started the LSU offense. Brennan completed his next two throws: a 47-yard deep pass to Jaray Jenkins to the MSU 10, and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Gilbert that set LSU ahead 14-10 with 5:20 left in the first half.
Brennan still had to evade pressure on the touchdown throw. As a defender dragged Brennan down, he tossed the ball up for grabs and Gilbert fielded the catch while running into teammate Trey Palmer.
Eventually, Leach's pass-happy offense exploited LSU's young and inexperienced secondary. The holes in a unit known as "DBU" were apparent. Orgeron knew his cornerback depth needed help when starting nickel safety Kary Vincent opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft.
Nicholls State graduate transfer Darren Evans signed with LSU in the offseason, and he started at corner in place of Stingley. He, among other LSU defensive backs, struggled in his debut.
Bulldogs receiver Tyrell Shavers shook Evans on a double move near the line of scrimmage and caught a 31-yard touchdown in stride for a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.
On the next drive, five-star true freshman Elias Ricks tried to cut off a pass for an interception, missed, and Bulldogs receiver Osirus Mitchell raced for a 43-yard score.
An apparent blown assignment in the second half left Bulldogs running back Kylin Hill alone in the left flat, and, after a quick toss from Costello, Hill scampered for a 75-yard touchdown along the sideline to lead 27-24 with 4:46 left in the third quarter.
Safety Todd Harris, back for the first time since his season-ending knee injury in 2019, missed a tackle on Hill along the sideline.
When Costello completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Austin Williams to give Mississippi State a 34-24 lead with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter, it seemed LSU was in danger of losing its first game since the team's seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M in 2018.
Then, LSU fought back with redemptive play by the secondary.
Ricks intercepted Costello on a deep sideline pass in the fourth quarter, leaping for a catch that set LSU at the Bulldogs 45.
The turnover led to the second of Brennan's two deep touchdown passes to Marshall. Brennan's first was a 37-yard pass in the third quarter, and, after the Ricks interception, Brennan threw a 33-yard score in the left corner of the end zone to draw LSU within 34-31 with 11:01 left in the game.
The Bulldogs continued to attack in the passing game, and Stevens, on the first play of the next drive, ripped the football free on a strip-sack of Costello and recovered the fumble at the MSU 23.
With a chance to steal the lead, Brennan was sacked on a third-and-7, and LSU had to settle for a 40-yard Cade York field goal that tied the game at 34 with 9:37 left in the game.
Brennan was sacked three more times as Mississippi State took its eventual lead, and he threw an interception on the final play of the game.