Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis is now facing additional counts of child pornography — the latest in a growing list of accusations against the athlete who already is being held without bail after two arrests in recent weeks for allegedly beating his former girlfriend.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the child porn counts were added Tuesday after authorities issued an arrest warrant that states investigators found child pornography on Davis' cell phone, which they were searching as part of the ongoing domestic abuse investigation.

LSU police obtained a search warrant for Davis' phone on Tuesday, according to the warrant. While searching the phone they found two videos that investigators concluded were child porn.

The first shows a child possibly under the age of 10 masturbating in a bath tub, LSU police wrote in the warrant. Someone sent that video to Davis in a text message dated May 22, 2017, and Davis' phone shows that he read the message the following day and didn't delete the video.

Another video that Davis received in a text message and never deleted shows a boy about five years old who "has his penis exposed and is hitting it with the blades of a desk fan," according to the warrant. Davis received that video on April 11, 2017, and read it the same day.

Moore said nothing has been disclosed regarding the sender of those text messages.

He was rebooked Tuesday into Parish Prison on an additional two counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Moore didn't comment Wednesday on whether prosecutors anticipate ultimately charging Davis in the child porn case. He simply said his office will consider all the possible charges against Davis when making those decisions.

Davis' attorney, Marci Blaize, didn't comment on the counts of pornography, saying she had only received the information within 24 hours.

Davis, 21, was in district court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing regarding his second battery arrest. Blaize requested the hearing be postponed, and judge Richard Anderson ruled for it to be moved to Friday morning.

Davis was previously arrested Sunday morning for the second time in a month and accused of beating his former girlfriend and is being held without bail since the second arrest.

He has been accused of abusing the same woman in both arrests — the first occurred on Aug. 17 but Davis was released on bail. Judge Donald Johnson did not grant Davis bail the second time because he said it would have violated a protective order between Davis and the victim.

Davis' attorney said Monday that her client has submitted his resignation from LSU and will no longer be an enrolled student. He was previously placed on interim suspension pending an internal investigation that started with his first arrest last month. Davis was also suspended indefinitely from the football team at that time.

Davis recorded four catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons at LSU, and he played in all 13 games during the 2017 season.

"This is in the hands of the university," football coach Ed Orgeron said Monday afternoon, declining to elaborate.

Davis' latest warrant for the battery counts states that the victim, who is identified as an LSU student, was at Davis' apartment Aug. 26 when the two got into an argument. The woman told LSU police that when she went to leave his apartment, he pushed her onto a couch, causing a small cut and bruising to her lower leg.

Then a witness reported to police that during another incident at about 2 a.m. Saturday, Davis struck the victim in the eye several times.

Davis' first arrest centered on four incidents of abuse that included punching and grabbing the victim by her throat on multiple occasions between April 2017 and June 2018. Davis was booked Sunday on additional counts of battery of a dating partner and violation of protective orders, according to arrest documents.

