INDIANAPOLIS — Even though 16 LSU players were invited to this year's NFL Combine, not all of them will be going through workouts this week.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and tight end Thaddeus Moss have both already announced their intentions to instead work out at LSU's pro day on April 3; and it's been reported that linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and safety Grant Delpit will forgo their combine workouts as well.

On the flip side, two LSU players have committed to doing the full workout this week: running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson said he'll do most of his workout, but said he wouldn't do the bench press.

Burrow, on Tuesday, gave his reasoning for waiting until April.

"We played a month longer than everyone else and everyone else is training a month longer than us," Burrow said. "We played Jan. 13. I took a week off and then got back to training. Everyone else has been training a lot longer, so I feel like I wouldn’t be able to put my best foot forward at the combine."

The full list of LSU players at the combine and if they're participating in combine workouts is below.

Players marked with TBD means they have not spoken to the media yet. Linebackers and defensive lineman speak on Thursday, while defensive backs speak on Friday.

The first work out began on Wednesday evening with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends doing the bench press.