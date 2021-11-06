TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As running back Tyrion Davis-Price broke through Alabama’s defense, Ed Orgeron ran down the sideline with an arm raised and his headset in one hand. His depleted team had converted another fourth down Saturday night. LSU threatened to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
But Davis-Price was tackled inside the red zone. Four plays later, quarterback Max Johnson threw an incomplete pass on fourth down. Orgeron stared at the field. He tilted his head down. Then he raised his eyes and clapped.
Orgeron pulled out all the stops to try to beat No. 2 Alabama. He went for it on fourth down. He called a fake punt. LSU tweaked its defense without nine key players. The decisions almost created a massive upset, but LSU lost 20-14 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama was favored by 29 points.
The Tigers (4-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) had multiple chances to retake the lead in the fourth quarter as its defense ended the second half by forcing four three-and-outs and recovering a fumble in Alabama territory.
There was Davis-Price’s run to reach the 8-yard line. Then senior safety Cam Lewis recorded a strip-sack to put LSU at Alabama’s 42-yard line on the next drive. The Tigers failed to score both times as the drives ended on downs.
After one more punt, LSU even regained possession with under a minute left and no timeouts. Johnson led the team to the 30-yard line with five seconds remaining on the clock. He lofted a pass into the end zone. The ball fell incomplete into the grass as time expired.
For almost the entire first half, LSU controlled an Alabama (8-1, 5-1) offense that had scored 201 points before halftime this season. Making the performance all that more impressive, the Tigers didn’t have nine players who started at least one game this season.
The absences necessitated that LSU play a version of its base defense with three linebackers. The Tigers often used five defensive backs and two linebackers in order to defend spread offenses, but they didn’t have five potential starters in the secondary. Sophomore linebacker Mike Jones Jr., a former Clemson transfer, started for the first time this season as LSU tweaked its scheme.
In addition to the personnel, defensive coordinator Daronte Jones called more blitzes. LSU entered last amongst Power 5 teams in blitzes (45) and blitz rate (13.6%) this season. Jones sent more pressure than ever before, and the strategy worked for almost an entire half.
Alabama averaged 3.8 yards per play through four drives. It missed a field goal and punted three straight times.
Meanwhile, Orgeron called a fake punt on the first possession, which set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to freshman wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. But LSU’s offense struggled to sustain momentum.
LSU ran 12 plays and gained 11 yards over its next three drives, unable to stretch its lead while the defense kept Alabama off the board. Then Alabama finally put together a long touchdown drive in the second quarter, scoring with 2:52 left in the half.
The game swung there.
Over the next two minutes, Johnson threw an interception that bounced off the hands of wide receiver Jaray Jenkins and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young responded with a touchdown pass to give Alabama a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Reflecting the state of LSU’s offense at the time, punter Avery Atkins had more passing yards (26) than Johnson (22) because of the fake punt.
The second half didn’t start well. As LSU finally established some offensive momentum on its first possession, Davis-Price fumbled after picking up what would have been a first down. Two plays later, Young launched a 58-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Though Alabama kicker Will Reichard missed the extra point because of a bad hold, LSU punted on its next possession. But again, right when it appeared Alabama would take control of the game, LSU’s defense forced a three-and-out.
The Tigers then mounted a 14-play, 89-yard drive that had two fourth down conversions. Johnson capped the possession with an 8-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jack Bech. LSU trailed by six points, and its defense forced two straght three-and-outs.
But LSU could never take advantage of the defensive effort, and instead of possibly running its arch-rival’s chances of reaching the College Football Playoff in the midst of a lost season, the Tigers left the field with their fourth loss in their last five games.