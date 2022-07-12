When head coach Brian Kelly makes his first appearance at Southeastern Conference Media Days next week, he'll have three players with him.

LSU will bring sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech, junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari to represent the team, the league announced Tuesday.

The annual event is scheduled from July 18-21 in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. Kelly and the three players speak on the first day along with Ole Miss and Missouri.

Bech had a breakout freshman year as a hybrid tight end. He led the team with 43 receptions and gained 489 yards with three touchdowns. Bech appeared in every game, starting seven times. He has since returned to wide receiver full time in LSU's new offense.

After transferring from Clemson last spring, Jones needed time to get used to inside linebacker. He spent most of the year as a backup at the position, but after LSU made major defensive adjustments during the open date, he started the last five games, often blitzing off the edge.

Jones finished the season with 34 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries. The vocal leader of LSU's defense this spring, he's expected to play an integral role in new coordinator Matt House's scheme at inside linebacker.

The most established player of the three, Ojulari started 12 games last season. He led the team with seven sacks, ranked second with 11½ tackles for loss and racked up 55 tackles. Ojulari also recorded nine quarterback hurries and one pas breakup.

Ojulari, who grew up north of Atlanta, switched to a stand up edge rusher in LSU's new defense. He may help in pass coverage a little more, but House said Ojulari will still primarily rush the passer — just not out of a three-point stance with his hand in the grass.