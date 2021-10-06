At one point during individual drills Wednesday afternoon, sophomore wide receiver Koy Moore joined LSU’s running backs.
Moore took a few handoffs as the second player in line behind starter Tyrion Davis-Price, then he rejoined the wide receivers, perhaps offering a glimpse into a wrinkle LSU will use this weekend against No. 16 Kentucky.
LSU had a handful of players return to practice, which it opened for 13 minutes, after they missed the viewing period Tuesday.
Star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte participated fully, and junior wide receiver Trey Palmer went through drills in a gold, non-contact jersey. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Raydarious Jones and senior cornerback Darren Evans also returned.
Safety Major Burns and nose tackle Joseph Evans — two starters — weren’t present for the second-straight day.
Burns won’t play against Kentucky, coach Ed Orgeron said, and senior Todd Harris may start in his absence. Harris, who missed the last two games, practiced in a gold, non-contact jersey.
Roll Call:
Players not seen during the open portion of practice:
RB John Emery, Jr.
LB Josh White, So.
WR Jaray Jenkins, Jr.
QB Myles Brennan, Sr.
DE Zavier Carter, Fr.
WR Chris Hilton, Fr.
S Major Burns, DB
DE Antoine Sampah, So.
OL Kardell Thomas, So.
LB Desmond Little, So.
NT Joseph Evans, So.
DT Glen Logan, Sr.
Players in gold, non-contact jerseys:
CB Eli Ricks, So.
S Todd Harris, Sr.
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
DL Ali Gaye, Sr.
LB Navonteque Strong, So.
CB Cordale Flott, Jr.
RB Tre Bradford, So.
WR Trey Palmer, Jr.
LB Matt Jayne, Fr.
OG Chasen Hines, Sr.
Staff writers Scott Rabalais and Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.