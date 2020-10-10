Terrace Marshall's 235 yards were the most by an LSU receiver in nearly two decades, but it was the one yard he couldn't get that sealed the result against Missouri.

LSU rode an 11-catch, three-touchdown performance by Marshall all the way into prime position after his final catch left the Tigers with first down at the 1-yard line, trailing 45-41 with 44 seconds to play.

But after two unsuccessful attempts to run it in, Missouri swatted down a quick throw targeting Marshall to the left. Marshall was again the target on 4th down, but the junior receiver was unable to haul in the contested throw as quarterback Myles Brennan rolled to his right.

Marshall was running an out route on that final play and the defender was in outside technique.

“I was confident my team was gonna punch it in," Marshall said after the game. "But unfortunately we weren’t able to get the job done today.”

But more often than not Marshall was the one forcing the mistakes, with his three touchdown catches all coming in big spots.

All three of those marks (11 catches, 235 yards, and 3 touchdowns) put Marshall in elite company in LSU history. He grabbed his first two touchdowns on short passes in the first quarter, but showed his big-play ability in the third quarter when he caught a deep ball over the top of the defense and ran 75 yards for his score.

That play put LSU back up 38-31 immediately after an LSU defensive breakdown allowed Missouri wide receiver Micah Wilson to run alone into the secondary for an easy score.

"We were taking advantage of every opportunity, but somehow we just didn’t come out with the win,” he said.

Despite the result, Marshall's performance puts him in elite company in LSU's record books. His receiving yardage marked the fourth highest total in program history, besting all four the 200-yard performances put up by teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in the 2019 season.

LSU SINGLE-GAME YARDS

1. Josh Reed , 293 vs. Alabama (2001)

, 293 vs. Alabama (2001) 2. Todd Kinchen , 248 vs. Mississippi State (1991

, 248 vs. Mississippi State (1991 3. Josh Reed , 239

, 239 4. Marshall , 235 vs. Missouri, 2020

, 235 vs. Missouri, 2020 5. Chase , 229 vs. Vanderbilt, 2019

, 229 vs. Vanderbilt, 2019 T6. Chase , 227 vs. Ole Miss, 2019

, 227 vs. Ole Miss, 2019 T6. Jefferson , 227 vs. Oklahoma, 2019

, 227 vs. Oklahoma, 2019 8. Chase , 221 vs. Clemson, 2019

, 221 vs. Clemson, 2019 9. Eric Martin , 209 vs. Alabama, 1983

, 209 vs. Alabama, 1983 10. Wendell Davis , 208 vs. Ole Miss, 1986

, 208 vs. Ole Miss, 1986 11. Odell Beckham Jr., 204 vs. Furman, 2014

His 11 catches is tied for the 7th-most in program history, and three touchdown catches has him tied for the 6th-most in a single game by an LSU player.

He's also now well ahead of the pace needed to reset the program record for touchdown passes in a season despite a slimmed-down schedule with just 10 regular season games.

Marshall now has season totals of 21 catches for 424 yards and 7 touchdowns through three games.

Chase, who opted out of the 2020 season, blew away the previous single-season LSU record of 12 a year ago with his 20 touchdown receptions through 15 games -- his final two coming in the College Football Playoff title game against Clemson.

Even with a return to both the SEC and CFP championship games, LSU's maximum games played in 2020 is capped at 13.

If LSU misses the SEC Championship and secures a bowl bid, that would mean just 11 games to challenge that mark.

His three-game marks have him on an 11-game pace of:

Catches : 77

: 77 Yards : 1,554

: 1,554 TDs: 25

That yardage mark would be good for No. 3 in LSU history, just ahead of Jefferson's 1,540 and behind only Josh Reed (1,740) and Ja'Marr Chase (1,780). The receptions mark would leave him in a tie for 7th with former LSU star Jarvis Landry (Jefferson holds the top spot at 111).

Here's how his start stacks up with Jefferson and Chase's first three games from 2019:

Jefferson | Chase | Marshall

Catches : 19 | 20 | 21

: 19 | 20 | 21 Yards : 374 | 397 | 424

: 374 | 397 | 424 TDs: 4 | 5 | 7

If Marshall keeps up his scoring pace, he'd blast by Jefferson at No. 2 with 18, and surpass Chase's 20 in just nine games. Only two players in FBS history have caught more than 25 touchdowns in a single season, and both are familiar names.

Troy Edwards, a Shreveport native, holds the all-time mark with 27 touchdown receptions with Louisiana Tech in 1998. Next up on that list is Randy Moss, the father of former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, who caught 26 while playing for Marshall (as in the school) in the 1997 season.

But LSU's star wide receiver knows his importance to this Tigers team is about more than catching touchdowns.

He said he was confident his team would punch it in after it was set up at the one, and the result "kind of left everybody down." But that his team needs to get back to practice and "just do what it takes to be great" despite the rocky start as it turns around to face a Florida Gators team that suffered its own late, crushing loss this week.

"My job as a leader is just to keep everybody going – get ready for the next game," he said. "I mean, the world’s not perfect. Mistakes happen."