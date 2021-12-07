New LSU coach Brian Kelly has hired Frank Wilson, who stepped down Tuesday as the head coach at McNeese State, to his staff in Baton Rouge.

Wilson, a New Orleans native, will serve as Kelly's associate head coach.

Wilson brings instant credibility to the LSU staff as a coach who is well established as a top recruiter in Louisiana and across the Southeast.

"Frank Wilson has a proven track record of identifying, recruiting, and developing elite student-athletes everywhere he has been," Kelly said in a statement. “No one knows the recruiting landscape in Louisiana better than Frank, and his experience and character will be tremendous resources for our staff and student-athletes.

"His impact on our staff at LSU will be immediate and immense. We are thrilled he is returning home to ensure that we continue to sign the best student-athletes in Louisiana and throughout the country."

This will be Wilson's second stint at LSU after serving as assistant head coach, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator under Les Miles at LSU from 2010-15.

"I will forever be grateful to the coaches, staff, and student-athletes I have been fortunate to work with at McNeese State, and I will always remember the lessons I have learned in my six seasons as a head coach," Wilson said in a statement. "But the opportunity to return home to LSU and join Coach Kelly’s staff was one my family and I simply could not pass up. I could not be more excited to return to Baton Rouge and do whatever I can to help the Tigers consistently compete for and win championships."

Wilson, 48, was the head coach at McNeese State from 2020-21. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Texas-San Antonio from 2016-2019. He had two 3-4 seasons at McNeese after going 19-29 at UTSA.

Wilson has served as an assistant at Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Tennessee. He has deep ties in South Louisiana, coaching high school ball at O.P. Walker and Edna Karr.