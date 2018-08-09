Much of the story with the second day of full pads at LSU preseason camp had to do more with who wasn't on the field than who was on it.
Before that, here's the quarterback order of the day: junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan, Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow and freshman Lowell Narcisse.
- Sophomore linebacker Tyler Taylor was not there. He was indefinitely suspended yesterday after the athletic department learned that he was arrested in May for reportedly being the getaway driver in the burglary of a Georgia pawn shop.
- Junior cornerback Kristian Fulton was not present during the media's allotted 20 minutes. His NCAA hearing is Thursday afternoon which could possibly lift the second of his two-year suspension for allegedly attempting to use another person's urine as his own in a drug test in February 2017.
[Update, 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018: Fulton's appeal has been denied.]
- Freshman linebacker Micah Baskerville was missing, and he reportedly suffered a foot injury that required minor surgery and a temporary walking boot.
- Preseason All-American sophomore corner Greedy Williams was absent for the second consecutive day. So was sophomore corner Kary Vincent, sophomore linebacker Patrick Queen, senior safety Ed Paris, sophomore corner Mannie Netherly and sophomore safety Eric Monroe.
- On offense, junior running back Lanard Fournette, tight ends Zach Sheffer, Jacory Washington, freshman offensive guard Chasen Hines and junior tackle Badara Traore were all missing during the media's allotted time period.
But freshman nosetackle Tyler Shelvin and junior nose Ed Alexander returned to the field after being absent during Wednesday's allotted time. Sophomore defensive end Neil Farrell also returned.