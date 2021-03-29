BR.mississippistatelsu.032021 HS 680.JPG
Mississippi State left fielder Brayland Skinner (36) is safe on first base after the pickoff attempt as LSU first baseman TreÕ Morgan (18) fumbles the catch, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

Having lost five of its last six games, LSU hosts South Alabama before playing No. 1 Vanderbilt this weekend. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more from the Tuesday night game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU and South Alabama are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball.

RECORDS: LSU is 16-8. South Alabama is 13-9.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 21.1 IP, 5 BB, 25 SO); USA – Jr. LHP Tyler Lehrmann (1-1, 3.71 ERA, 26.2 IP, 14 BB, 22 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After getting swept by Tennessee, and with No. 1 Vanderbilt on the horizon Thursday, how will LSU play in this midweek game? Sometimes after a weekend like LSU just had, negative psyche can be the most difficult thing to overcome. The Tigers need to keep believing they can win, or the recent losses will continue to build on one another. LSU needs to maintain its confidence Tuesday night.

