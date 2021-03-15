After hitting a combined seven home runs last week, LSU infielders Cade Doughty and Jordan Thompson received weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference, the league announced Monday.
Doughty, a sophomore from Denham Springs, earned SEC Player of the Week for hitting five home runs with 12 RBIs. Thompson was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week along with Georgia's Corey Collins.
In his return to the lineup last week after recovering from a left shoulder injury, Doughty went 7 for 21 with a .444 on-base percentage. He hit four home runs against UTSA, including a game-tying blast with LSU trailing 7-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday night.
Three innings later, Thompson hit a game-winning home run as LSU clinched the series. The next day, Thompson hit a two-run home run with LSU trailing 12-9 in the 10th inning, helping LSU mount a comeback to sweep UTSA.
The home runs capped the best week of Thompson's career so far. The freshman shortstop from Chula Vista, California, batted .381 (8 for 21) with three steals a perfect fielding percentage in 20 chances.
Doughty is now batting .327 this season. He leads the team in home runs (7), RBIs (22) and slugging percentage (.837), ranking second in the SEC in all three category.