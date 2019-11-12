BR.lsuauburnmain.102719 HS 3955.JPG
LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) speaks with LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) on the field in the second half of LSU's 23-20 victory over Auburn, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Defensive end Rashard Lawrence has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week following LSU's 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Lawrence, a 6-foot-2, 308-pound senior, recorded four tackles, a half-sack and swatted two passes incomplete in the program's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2011.

The Neville High graduate has played in four games this season, missing five due to injury, and he has recorded 11 total tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2019.

The award's foundation will donate $1,000 to LSU's general scholarship fund in recognition of Lawrence's weekly honor.

No. 2 LSU (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) next plays at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.

