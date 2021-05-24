LSU clearly has a softball program that does things the right way, otherwise it wouldn’t be making its sixth consecutive trip to the super regionals after last weekend’s regional championship.
The 2021 team put a different spin on it. This group of Tigers likes doing things the hard way.
After dropping the first game Sunday to UL, the Tigers reasserted themselves quickly with an 8-5 victory and move on to the super regionals against Florida State at Tiger Park. The teams will play a best-of-three series Thursday through Saturday with each game beginning at 6 p.m.
LSU coach Beth Torina said she would have preferred dispatching of the Cajuns in one game but welcomes the unintended byproduct. It has been the theme in a season where LSU dropped the first game of four SEC series only to rebound and win the next two.
“We’re unfazed by two games; we understand the mentality of it,” said Torina, whose team is playing for a fifth WCWS appearance in her 10-year tenure. “We would have loved to have won the first game, but the lessons learned by our team were so valuable. Our team does hard things and does them well. It continues the theme that we’re battle-tested and have run the gauntlet this season.”
Torina’s team’s win through learning and preparation. After being shackled by Cajuns pitcher Kandra Lamb in a shutout loss, they were ready in the nightcap. LSU jumped to a 2-1 lead and then broke the game open with four runs in the fifth.
“As we went through the Game 1, at-bats 1, 2, 3, we were growing and building,” Torina said. “Our third at-bats against her were good; we just ran out of time. I was confident on at-bat 4 we were going to find a way to break through.
“Even the kids that weren’t dressed out, 28 of them, had a part in this. Really proud of my staff, they prepare unlike anyone in the country. It’s the secret to what happens at this time of year for us.”
Ali Kilponen pitched both games and showed remarkable resourcefulness, and “grew up” more than any other Tiger, Torina said. Georgia Clark knocked in five runs with a two-run single in the first and a three-run homer to cap the fifth. LSU had nine hits after being held to two in the first game.
“Once we saw her (Lamb) four or five times, we were able to adjust like in a series,” Clark said of Lamb. “We always played better in the second or third game of an SEC series this year. We did well with the game plan we wanted to execute right off the bat.”
LSU’s adaptability and the home field advantage puts the Tigers (35-20) in good position against the No. 10 seed Seminoles (42-10). It’s the third time in the past four super regionals the Tigers will be matched against the Seminoles, but the first at Tiger Park.
“That’s insane; I feel bad for anybody who has to come to Tiger Park to deal with our fans,” Kilponen said. “Our motto is ‘You can’t beat crazy.’ Our fans help us in that way. They’re crazy for us and get so into it. It’s going to be tough for anybody who comes to Tiger Park.”
Said Clark: “We’re one of the top 16 teams in the nation, and we proved it today. We deserve where we are. We played tough opponents; we are very seasoned. Even though we didn’t want to play the (second) game, we learned a lot about ourselves. To have lot of young girls play in that big-time elimination game was huge.”