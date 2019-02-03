LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas acknowledged her team has reached the fork in the road. What she’s worried about is her players taking their own individual routes forward after Thursday’s ugly 68-35 loss to No. 6 Mississippi State.
LSU (12-8, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) has reached the halfway point in the conference schedule beset by the same problems from three weeks ago in the SEC-opening loss to Georgia. LSU trailed by 11 after one quarter of that game. Thursday they were down 21-0 to Mississippi State and trailed 22-4 after 10 minutes.
It was the same story in home losses to South Carolina and Kentucky when the Lady Tigers had first-quarter deficits of 18 and 16 points. Fargas has been preaching team play but is having to dig even deeper into that issue to make her point going into Monday’s 6 p.m. tipoff with No. 25 Missouri (16-6, 5-3) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“You don’t want to lose your team,” she said Saturday. “You want to make sure there’s no pointing of fingers, that we collectively take ownership of the loss and challenge each other through film, because film doesn’t lie. It will show our mistakes to everyone. It allows us to be humble, take in what we didn’t do well, go to the court and practice and transfer that to the game on Monday.”
Fargas said the slow starts occur when her players don’t show up at the tipoff with a “sense of urgency” and spend the game trying to play catch up. Fargas said the coaching staff pulled out 20 possessions for study where they didn’t play team ball, an issue she said starts with the perimeter players.
LSU’s offense is built around the frontcourt duo of Ayana Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa, who had six points and 10 rebounds between them Thursday in limited opportunities.
Aifuwa and point guard Khayla Pointer had to sit early when each picked up two fouls in the first quarter, which further disrupted LSU efforts.
“We watched possession after possession after possession and really dissected where we went wrong,” Fargas said. “A lot of credit to Mississippi State, a very good basketball team, but there were some areas where I felt we didn’t do our part, either in making the extra pass or making the correct read.
“They brought themselves together, which is a good sign. We met as a team and discussed coming into every game with a sense of urgency. When we don’t play at a level of togetherness, we tend to not perform. That was probably our worst offensive performance of the year and it starts with our perimeter play.”
The loss provoked Mitchell to call out her teammates after the game, saying they were taking practice and games “for granted” and not showing enough seriousness. The 35 points were tied for the second-fewest in LSU history, and the Lady Tigers' 21.1 field goal percentage was the third-worst.
“Ya (Mitchell) is a person who carries a toughness in her and every time she steps on the court, she expects that from her teammates,” Fargas said. “Any time she sees less of that, she’s going to call you out and be direct about that.
“There are so many more games to be played. They’ve got to understand we can get this turned around, but they’ve got to do it together. They’re slowly getting there, not at the pace I’d like them to be, but they’re going to come around and get there. I have nothing but faith they are going to do so.”
LSU has two home games this week to bounce back with Arkansas (16-6, 5-3) coming in Thursday.
As for Missouri, the visiting Tigers are efficient, ranking third in the conference in field-goal percentage (44.0) and field-goal percentage defense (36.2).
Missouri’s 6-foot-1 guard Sophie Cunningham is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists. She’s sixth in the SEC in 3-point shooting percentage at 40.2 (47 for 117). Amber Smith, a 5-11 guard from Shreveport, is next at 13.3 points per game and leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game.