Coach Paul Mainieri usually reveals LSU’s starting lineup in his final press conference before the season opener, but with the weekend schedule seeming to change by the minute and an extra day to prepare, he kept the specific batting order to himself Thursday afternoon.

However, Mainieri said who LSU will start at almost every position, naming eight players with a note of caution: the lineup will change, probably by the next game. Mainieri tinkers with the lineup often until conference play begins, trying to determine the best combination of players. He learns more during games than practice.

"Hopefully we can find the right mixture and not have to do too much [tinkering] once the season begins," Mainieri said.

Mainieri still saw enough during preseason practice to know almost everyone who will start against Air Force at 1 p.m. Saturday, a game that was postponed because of recent severe weather and travel issues.

The Tigers will start sophomore Alex Milazzo at catcher, freshman Tre’ Morgan at first base, sophomore Cade Doughty at second base, junior Giovanni DiGiacomo in center field and freshman Dylan Crews in right field. Juniors Cade Beloso and Gavin Dugas will occupy left field and the designated hitter spots opening day, though Mainieri hasn’t decided who will play which position.

At third base, one of the spots most in flux during preseason practice, LSU will start freshman Will Hellmers. A two-way player from Jesuit who spent most of fall practice pitching, Mainieri noticed how well Hellmers fielded at first base one day and asked him what position he played in high school when he didn’t pitch. Hellmers said third base.

“How'd you do there?” Mainieri said.

“I think I did pretty well,” Mainieri recalled Hellmers saying with “a little grin.”

Hellmers moved to third base once he recovered from coronavirus last week and played consistent defense, making routine plays Mainieri hadn’t seen from the other infielders. Hellmers received the start over freshman Jordan Thompson.

“I think Jordan's got a great future here,” Mainieri said. “But right now, I just felt like he's not consistent enough that we could count on him to make those plays.”

Nearby at shortstop, LSU will start either sophomore Zach Arnold or junior Drew Bianco. Both of them will play this weekend, but Mainieri hasn’t decided the order in which they’ll appear.

“I would call it a dead heat, really, in terms of abilities,” Mainieri said.

Knowing he wanted to mix players into the lineup throughout the weekend, Mainieri had a set plan before Notre Dame canceled its trip Thursday afternoon because of coronavirus issues within its program.

Now that LSU will face Air Force twice before playing Louisiana Tech on Monday night, Mainieri will have to re-evaluate the pitching matchups before he creates the lineups.

“Now I'm going to have to re-think it,” Mainieri said, “and I haven't really had the time yet to re-plan my strategy.”