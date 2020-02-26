The question always comes sooner or later for retired LSU basketball coach Dale Brown.

"Tell us the most unbelievable thing about Shaq," is the most common version of it, he says.

But the memories he chooses to share from a quarter-century coaching the Tigers are rarely what people expect, especially when it comes to Shaquille O'Neal, whose son, Shareef, announced in February he'd be transferring to LSU from UCLA.

+19 Shareef O'Neal transfer: A 'special, special' player heading to LSU with Shaq-sized shoes to fill It wasn't the famous name or the physical attributes that left his former coach knowing Shareef O'Neal, even at just 13 years old, was a speci…

One day decades ago, Brown recalled, he was driving past an elementary school in the Baton Rouge area and noticed his star's vehicle parked outside. Curious, he went to the office and stopped by the front desk.

"Is Shaquille O'Neal here?" he asked.

"Oh yea," the woman behind the desk replied. "He was so nice. He's in the gym right now."

She went on to explain the 7-foot-1 center had stopped by that day and asked the principal if he could read to the kids. The principal had obliged, she told him, so Brown walked down to the gymnasium to see for himself.

"I go in and who's crawling all over him on the floor?" Brown said. "These kids and he's reading to them."

It's the type of story Brown can seemingly pull out of his memory for hours, many of which he's learned about in the years after O'Neal run in Baton Rouge that spanned three seasons from 1989-'91.

One such story was relayed to him just this month out of the blue, he said, when he received a call from a Baton Rouge woman who wanted to share her own story. She told Brown that she was once walking around campus during Shaq's playing days and ran into O'Neal, whom she "admired" but had never met. She eventually asked if he'd take a picture with her, only to realize she'd run out of film in her camera. But Shaq came up with a solution she never expected.

"He drove her to a damn drug store to get film for her camera to come back and take a picture," Brown said, laughing. "There’s story after story. So basketball, to me, is secondary, really."

But it was the basketball that helped open doors for the massive O'Neal, a career that saw him become a two-time All-American and National Player of the Year at LSU. He went on to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in 1992 to kick off an NBA career that saw him become an NBA MVP and four-time champion. His No. 33 jersey has been retired by the Tigers, as well as No. 34 by the Lakers and No 32 by the Miami Heat -- where he won the final of his four titles in 2006. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2016, and he called back to his special connection with Brown that began with a chance meeting in Germany to put him on that course.

From a letter of encouragement shared after a then-13-year-old -- and 6-foot-8 -- Shaq had been cut from his high school team and contemplating a switch to playing goalie in soccer, to a 4 a.m. wake-up call and running session as punishment for a missed class, to the rims torn from backboards that led engineers to claim they were "defective," it was a larger than life era that's fittingly honored with a larger-than-life statue on LSU's campus.

"I’m not naive enough to think that little dialogue I had with him made him a great player," Brown said, "but it did keep it alive."

MORE FROM Q&A WITH DALE BROWN

Of all the stories Brown can tell about Shaq, the one he often chooses is from nearly a decade after he left Baton Rouge and was starring with the Lakers in the 2000 NBA finals.

The Lakers were set to play the Pacers that night in Indianapolis when a woman called Brown with a request. She said she was from Baton Rouge originally but now lived in Indianapolis, where her 9-year-old son was hospitalized with brain cancer and his survival odds were slim.

She explained that Shaq was her son's favorite player, and was hopeful Brown could set up a call so he could hear his voice.

"I said, ‘Ma’am the chances of that are very slim because they’re going to be in meetings and film sessions and shooting sessions and sleeping, but I’ll try.' So I call Shaq and one ring on his cell and he answers. So when I explain what the deal was -- when he says he’s going to do something, he always say to me ‘got ya coach. Got ya coach, I’ll handle it.’ "

Brown, who had retired from coaching in 1997, didn't hear about the request again as the Lakers went on to win that series in six games. About two years later Brown was eating lunch at TJ Ribs in Baton Rouge with former UCLA coach John Wooden and the late restaurateur TJ Moran, when a woman approached the table. It was her call he had answered years earlier, she told him.

"I said, ‘did Shaquille call him?”

She answered: “No, he did not, coach.”

Then continued: “He came by the hospital and spent an hour to an hour-and-a-half. He prayed over the boy, he sang to him, he told him jokes, ... my son woke up and talked to Shaquille."

“He did things like that all the time,” Brown said, but rarely asked for any recognition. Brown would later hear that each time his former star would return to the Baton Rouge area, he'd visit the children's hospital to bring toys and games, and sit with the children there for hours.

"He was a better guy than he was a player," Brown said, and he was an OK player."

Brown, now 84, was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Former LSU player, NBA star Shaquille O'Neal donates year of rent to a paralyzed Atlanta boy ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille (Shaq) O'Neal has donated a year's rent in a new home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old …

DO YOU SEE SIMILARITIES WITH THE LSU TEAM SHAREEF IS JOINING AND THE ONE SHAQ JOINED?

"No. I’ve watched this team a couple games -- I think this team plays really hard. I think they play together, I think they’re well coached, so I see no similarities.

"I mean, when I say ‘no similarities’ in what’s compared to, I think they’re fun to watch. I think they’ve overachieved to some extent. You know, so all these games -- remember all the close games they won. So eventually statistics catch up to you and now they’re losing close games. So no, I think they’ve been a delight."

Scenes from the PMAC as LSU faces off with Kentucky The scene at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as LSU faced Kentucky.

THE 'ONE PROBLEM' DURING SHAQ'S TIME AT LSU

Before the big man's arrival in Baton Rouge, Brown made a promise to his parents that they all took very seriously: Shaq would get his degree, regardless of where basketball took him.

Brown had tasked Johnny Jones, who also went on to coach LSU, with checking classes to make sure players were in attendance. If a player skipped out, they'd get an early wake-up call and a workout the next day. If they skipped again, it'd be a one-game suspension.

One Tuesday morning Jones came in to Brown's office: "Welp, guess who missed class yesterday? … Shaquille"

"Well, we usually get them up around 5, 6. I got there at 4 o’clock, we had the master key for all the rooms. And he’s sound asleep," Brown recalled. "I’m pushing him on his chest, ‘what, what?’ There’s wake-up in his eyes, they were big. I said ‘get up.' He asks ‘where we going?’ … ‘you’ll see.’

"So we go down on the track and run and run and run. He said ‘coach, I can’t run anymore. I’m so sick.’

"I said, ‘you can’t run anymore? Where are you transferring to?’ He says, ‘I’m not transferring.’ Then I said, ‘well then you’re going to keep on running. What promise did I give you and your father? You can’t graduate by staying in bed.’ "

Class attendance was never an issue again.

O'Neal left LSU for the NBA after three years, but completed his bachelor's degree and graduated in 2000. His coach, Phil Jackson, allowed him to miss a home game to attend commencement at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

"I feel secure that I can get a real job now," Shaq said at the ceremony.

He went on to receive his MBA from the University of Phoenix in 2005 and a doctoral degree in education from Barry University in 2012.