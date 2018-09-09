LSU dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday afternoon, moving from No. 11 to No. 12 after its 31-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday night in the home opener.
The Tigers were jumped by now-No. 11 Penn State, which jumped two spots from No. 13 after beating Pittsburgh 51-6 on the road Saturday night.
LSU will play at No. 7 Auburn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Auburn remained at No. 7 after its 63-9 win over Alabama State in the Tigers' home opener Saturday night.
The rest of the Top 10 mostly remained the same. No. 5 Oklahoma flipped spots with No. 6 Wisconsin after the Sooners beat UCLA 49-21 at home Saturday night, and No. 9 Stanford and No. 10 Stanford also flipped spots after the Cardinal beat No. 17 USC 17-3 at home Saturday night.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Here's the full AP Top 25 Poll:
1. Alabama (2-0)
2. Clemson (2-0)
3. Georgia (2-0)
4. Ohio State (2-0)
5. Oklahoma (2-0)
6. Wisconsin (2-0)
7. Auburn (2-0)
8. Notre Dame (2-0)
9. Stanford (2-0)
10. Washington (1-1)
11. Penn State (2-0)
12. LSU (2-0)
13. Virginia Tech (2-0)
14. West Virginia (2-0)
15. TCU (2-0)
16. Mississippi State (2-0)
17. Boise State (2-0)
18. UCF (2-0)
19. Michigan (1-1)
20. Oregon (2-0)
21. Miami (1-1)
22. USC (1-1)
23. Arizona State (2-0)
24. Oklahoma State (2-0)
25. Michigan State (1-1)