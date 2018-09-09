lsuslufootball1573.090918 bf
Buy Now

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron brings his team onto the field for the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday afternoon, moving from No. 11 to No. 12 after its 31-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday night in the home opener.

The Tigers were jumped by now-No. 11 Penn State, which jumped two spots from No. 13 after beating Pittsburgh 51-6 on the road Saturday night.

LSU will play at No. 7 Auburn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Auburn remained at No. 7 after its 63-9 win over Alabama State in the Tigers' home opener Saturday night.

The rest of the Top 10 mostly remained the same. No. 5 Oklahoma flipped spots with No. 6 Wisconsin after the Sooners beat UCLA 49-21 at home Saturday night, and No. 9 Stanford and No. 10 Stanford also flipped spots after the Cardinal beat No. 17 USC 17-3 at home Saturday night.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Here's the full AP Top 25 Poll:

1. Alabama (2-0)

2. Clemson (2-0)

3. Georgia (2-0)

4. Ohio State (2-0)

5. Oklahoma (2-0)

6. Wisconsin (2-0)

7. Auburn (2-0)

8. Notre Dame (2-0)

9. Stanford (2-0)

10. Washington (1-1)

11. Penn State (2-0)

12. LSU (2-0)

13. Virginia Tech (2-0)

14. West Virginia (2-0)

15. TCU (2-0)

16. Mississippi State (2-0)

17. Boise State (2-0)

18. UCF (2-0)

19. Michigan (1-1)

20. Oregon (2-0)

21. Miami (1-1)

22. USC (1-1)

23. Arizona State (2-0)

24. Oklahoma State (2-0)

25. Michigan State (1-1)

View comments